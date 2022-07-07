Does the UFC have 401(k) benefits?

According to MMA fighter Jimmy Flick, the UFC doesn't offer many employee benefits, including a 401(k) for their fighters. A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored pension savings account, with contributions coming directly out of employee paychecks and matched by the company in some cases.

Flick had previously quit the organization based on the lack of security the MMA company could offer his future. However, he is expected to end his retirement soon. Fighter pay can vary massively and is usually based on the popularity or performance of an athlete during their time in the UFC.

Most fighters earn around $12-15,000 as a base salary per fight when first entering the organization. This means that many MMA fighters have to compete multiple times a year to make a liveable wage.

That said, some of the biggest stars in the promotion are making well over a million dollars per fight, including Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor and more. However, this is a very small portion of the organization's roster, making it perfectly normal for fighters like Flick to want security for life after their fighting careers.

Many fighters have taken the step to try and build their own brands in order to earn more money. Adesanya is someone who has done this well. He posts regular YouTube videos on his channel, which not only earns the fighter money but also pushes his name out to a wider audience.

What bonuses can UFC fighters earn?

One way to increase your earnings as a fighter is to have entertaining fights. The UFC offers post-fight bonuses for Fight of the Night and also multiple bonuses for Performance of the Night.

This is a great way for non-household names to increase their earnings. Such fighters also have a chance to receive a win bonus, which is usually worth the same as their base salary. At UFC 276, Julija Stoliarenko, Jalin Turner and Alex Pereira all received a $50,000 bonus for winning Performance of the Night.

Both Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler won the Fight of the Night bonus after the pay-per-view event, which was once again worth $50,000. The organization also allowed fans to vote for a Fan Bonus of the Night, which awarded three fighters a certain amount of Bitcoin.

Watch Barberena speak about the bonuses below:

Israel Adesanya won $30,000 worth of BTC, Alexander Volkanovski won $20,000 BTC and Alex Pereira was awarded $10,000 worth of BTC for coming third.

