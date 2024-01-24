"Doesn't even wait for the Guinness to settle" - Fans in hysterics as former world champ Ricky Hatton falls on roller skates at his local pub 

Ricky Hatton was recently seen at a local pub in his area of Manchester following his exit from reality show Dancing on Ice.

'The Hitman' is a former WBO, IBF and IBO light-welterweight champion, and holds a professional record of 45-3.

After being paired with professional ice skater Robin Johnstone, Hatton found himself and his partner being voted off the show on Jan. 21, after Week 2.

Several days later, the Mancunian was seen wearing a pair of roller skates whilst at a local pub. But on his way to the bathroom, Hatton was captured losing his balance and crashing to the floor.

A video of the incident was uploaded to X by talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson:

"Ricky Hatton returning to his local after being voted off of Dancing On Ice."

Fans were sent into hysterics by the video of Ricky Hatton, with one fan writing this:

"Doesn't even wait for the Guinness to settle, that's a sin."

See the exchange below:

See other fan reactions below:

"One of the best personalities in the sport."

"Always been a dream of mine to have some beers with the Hitman. Looks like such a fun dude!"

"Like Ricky but why risking head injury post-retirement?"

"You had to be there"

"He's class"

Ricky Hatton wouldn't trade places with Floyd Mayweather for all the money in the world

Ricky Hatton took on Floyd Mayweather in a massive fight in 2007 in a battle of two undefeated champions.

'The Hitman' tasted defeat for the first time in his career when he faced off against Mayweather, with the American securing a 10th-round TKO.

His moniker, 'Money' aptly describes the afluent lifestyle that Mayweather lives. But Hatton, who could be categorized as more of a salt of the earth individual, recently shared his thoughts on their juxtaposing lives during an interview with Simon Jordan.

He said this:

"I'm from the council estate, and [Mayweather] is from the equivalent in the States, the projects. I feel bad sometimes when I got to Hattersley, where I was from. But I feel bad driving my car around there. I can't see anybody sat in the bars in the projects, when Floyd's going, 'Look at my $250,000 on my pinky, the $300,000 on my wrist.' I can't see anyone in the projects sat there, they can't put [electricity] on, can't put the heat on, not a pot to pi*s in, saying, 'Ain't he done us proud, him!'"

Listen to Ricky Hatton's comments below from 42:00: