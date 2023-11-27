"Dude understood every damn key about boxing" - Floyd Mayweather's incredible no-look punching routine has fans convinced he has 'boxing cheat code'

Boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather is argued by many to be the greatest athlete to ever step foot inside the squared circle and 'Money' also has the accolades to support that claim.

Even at the age of 46, Mayweather is still active as a boxer and can be seen in action from time to time. In a video that recently surfaed online, Mayweather can be seen hitting the pads without even looking at them.

You can see the footage below:

Expand Tweet

The video captured the attention of several boxing fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One person showered praise on Mayweather, claiming that the boxer was well-versed in all aspects of the sport.

"Dude understood every damn key about boxing."

Another individual drew parallels between Mayweather and Mike Tyson and claimed that even at the age of 80, the former would look good in training.

"I bet he'll still do it when he's 80 [years old], if the pad guy isn't 80. Look how Mike Tyson still moves and shifts his weight."

Another user proclaimed him to be one of the greatest, saying:

"He is one of the best to ever do the sport"

However, some were unimpressed by the training footage and argued that the individual holding the pads was doing the heavy lifting in the video.

"These never impressed me. Pad man putting in the work of a well-thought routine."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

Boxing fans react to Floyd Mayweather's training video

What's next for Floyd Mayweather?

Despite announcing his retirement from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather continues to participate in exhibition fights. 'Money' has shared the boxing ring with the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Aaron Chalmers and Deji Olatunji in exhibition matches.

Now, Mayweather is expected to take on John Gotti III in a rematch. Although no official date or venue for the fight has been announced, the event is expected to take place in February next year in Las Vegas.

The two first competed in an exhibition bout in June 2023. The event was held at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Both fighters kept trash-talking each other during the fight, which eventually resulted in the referee stepping in and calling off the fight in the sixth round.

Gotti then attempted to continue fighting, leading to a brawl inside the ring.

Expand Tweet