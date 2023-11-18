What happened in Floyd Mayweather's first fight with John Gotti III? Revisiting the two's brawl following rematch announcement

Given the announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III's rematch, it feels right to look back.

Earlier this week, 'Money' announced that he would return to the boxing ring next February in Las Vegas. During Super Bowl Weekend, Mayweather will once again face Gotti III in an exhibition. Famously, the two's first encounter came in June.

Despite the boxing legend being retired as a professional, he continues to box in low-stakes exhibitions. For the most part, Mayweather has been able to coast against the likes of Logan Paul, Aaron Chalmers, and others.

However, Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III was anything but calm. Early in the contest, the boxing legend was easily outboxing his younger counterpart and letting him hear it. Quickly, the younger boxer got fired up and began tossing out insults of his own.

Eventually, they stopped boxing and began clinching. Despite warnings from the referee to stop dirtyfighting and trash-talking, those calls went unanswered. Prior to round six, the referee warned both men and their corners that if they continued to act that way, the bout would be stopped.

Ultimately, he followed through on his word, calling off the bout seconds into the sixth frame. However, John Gotti famously decided to keep fighting and darted around the referee to throw more punches at Floyd Mayweather. Thus kicking off a near-riot.

Details revealed for Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III rematch

Some details have been revealed for Floyd Mayweather's rematch with John Gotti III.

While 'Money' announced the bout earlier this week, not a lot of details were revealed. Even in terms of the date, it wasn't expanded beyond 'Super Bowl Weekend', and no venue was revealed either.

However, a later report from TMZ Sports has given some clarity about this rematch. According to the report, Mayweather's rematch with Gotti III will go down on February 11th in Las Vegas. Furthermore, no undercard bouts have been put together as of now.

That being said, fans can expect several boxers from Mayweather Promotions on the undercard. Names such as Curmel Moton are seen as the next generation of boxers and are managed by 'Money'. While he might not land on the card, fans can expect other young prospects to.

Lastly, don't expect Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III to get out of line this time around. According to the report, there are several financial clauses in the contract in case either man gets too wild.