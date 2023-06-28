Floyd Mayweather reportedly looking to 'capitalize' on John Gotti III drama - "He wants to make money"

Time and time again, fans learn that, above all else, Floyd Mayweather is a businessman.

'Money' returned to the ring for another pay-per-view exhibition earlier this month. While these outings are typically treated as little more than sparring sessions, things got out of hand early as Mayweather faced John Gotti III.

From the first bell, the two were talking trash back and forth. Eventually, that talk led to much clinching and a sense that things could get out of hand quickly. After round five, the referee warned both corners that he would stop the bout if things continued to escalate.

In round six, that's exactly what happened. After the two spent the first minute or so clinching, the referee called the bout off, labeling it a no-contest. However, Gotti III decided to keep fighting and threw some shots at Mayweather after the stoppage.

That led to a massive brawl breaking out across the arena. However, it also led to much controversy, which Floyd Mayweather loves. On The MMA Hour, John Gotti III revealed the two were in talks for a rematch, stating:

“We’re in talks right now, actually, to do something. So we’ll see where it goes. From what I understood, after the fight, it was the most Googled thing in the whole world. Floyd’s a businessman. Floyd wants to capitalize on that. He wants to make money. So if they want to do it again, I’m here, and I promise you this time, I’m going to come out guns blazing as soon as that bell rings, and we’re going to fight now.”

John Gotti III reveals backstage meeting with Floyd Mayweather

According to John Gotti III, his father smoothed over things with 'Money'.

While he's a fighter, the New Yorker is also the grandson of former New York mobster, John Gotti. It's worth noting his father, John Gotti II, also ran the crime family for a while.

On The MMA Hour, the former MMA fighter discussed their plans for a rematch. There, he revealed that his father was the one who buried the hatchet with Floyd Mayweather.

Furthermore, Gotti III's father allegedly went backstage immediately following the fight to discuss the matter. Discussing the situation, he said:

“He wanted to talk, and I wanted no part of it. I didn’t want to talk to him. My father, however, went to his locker room, and they talked and hashed it out. Listen, there’s no animosity toward Floyd."

