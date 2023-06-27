Influencer-turned-boxer who took Kylie Jenner to prom challenges Floyd Mayweather - "If Deji can fight..." 

Albert Ochoa is ready for his crack at Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' is retired these days as a professional boxer, but continues to compete in an exhibition capacity. For the uninitiated, exhibition fights are typically treated more like sparring sessions instead of full-blown fights.

No-contests and draws are commonplace, and most fighters typically don't go all in. For Mayweather, this is a perfect format, as he's previously stated. The former champion has admitted that he's not really looking to compete in these matchups, instead, he likes to put on a show.

That's led Floyd Mayweather to have lopsided fights with names such as Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji. Well, he now has another callout, and it's from another influencer-turned-boxer. Albert Ochoa has built up an audience of over 200,000 fans on social media and previously took Kylie Jenner to prom in 2017.

Beyond his social media fame, he's accumulated a 4-1 record. In a recent interview with ESNews, Ochoa called to be the next influencer to face Mayweather. He stated:

"Mayweather vs. Ochoa, exhibition, Miami. Miami baby! If Deji can, if Deji can fight Floyd, I want to fight Floyd. I'm better than Deji, I want to fight Floyd in an exhibition. Why not? In time."

Albert Ochoa reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III

Albert Ochoa has given his take on Floyd Mayweather's infamous brawl with John Gotti III.

'Money' returned to the ring for yet another exhibition earlier this month in Miami. While these matches are tried more like sparring sessions, John Gotti III wasn't in the mood for that earlier this month. Instead, things got intense quickly.

The two spent the majority of the fight talking back and forth, getting warned about it repeatedly. Furthermore, they were warned about clinching, which they too, did often. In the sixth round, the fight was called off after several warnings and was ruled a no-contest.

Instead, John Gotti III decided to keep on swinging at Floyd Mayweather. While the two were quickly separated, multiple fights broke out across the arena. Shockingly, the two are reportedly in talks to fight in October in a potential rematch.

In the interview with ESNews, Albert Ochoa reacted to the fight itself. There, the influencer stated:

"Yeah I saw [the fight]... It was crazy. They said that Gotti was hugging him and they called it from that."

