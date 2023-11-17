"Trying his best to not go bankrupt" - Fans react to announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III rematch

Since stepping away from the professional circuit, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been keeping himself busy with his sporadic exhibition engagements and in his next outing, 'Money' is set to rematch John Gotti III.

The duo's first meeting ended in a mass brawl as the referee called off the contest in the sixth round after both fighters continued to engage in trash talk throughout the fight despite repeated warnings.

Earlier today, Mayweather broke the news of the rematch on social media, posting a poster for the upcoming clash, inviting mixed reactions from boxing fans.

Check out a few reactions below:

@nishxnt20 trolled the pugilistic legend, saying:

"Floyd Mayweather trying his best not to go bankrupt."

@ShaunLFC9 predicted a similar fate for the rematch:

"This one will descend into a brawl too. 😂"

@justymort joked:

"Most anticipated rematch this century!"

@romopm1 wrote:

"Nobody asked for this."

In a sarcastic response, @Smell_TheGlove wrote:

"Finally, the best fighting the best. [The] heavyweight division needs to take note."

@abdul_baaz opined:

"Easy work and easy money for Floyd Mayweather, and nobody’s interested with this fight."

@shiestyMMA criticized 'Money's' exhibition outings, saying:

"Floyd won’t get enough until somebody knock[s] him clean tf out."

In a possible dig at Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, @bougieari_gray wrote:

"I’ll watch Floyd toy with a bum than the fight I saw yesterday."

@amari65466455 wrote:

"I love watching Floyd'[s] skills, so I’ll be tuning in."

@DOOM_Studios_ opined:

"Honestly, don’t think anyone is gonna give a sh*t about this."

Image courtesy @MichaelBensonn on X

Floyd Mayweather's top 5 boxers of all time

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. With an undefeated record of 50-0 and title wins in five divisions, there are few who can match up to 'Money's' credentials.

During his illustrious career, Mayweather has registered wins against numerous other legends, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Who does the master pugilist consider as the best boxers of all time? Let's take a look. During an interview with rapper Fat Joe, the boxing Hall of Famer picked himself as one of the best boxers in history while naming his top 5:

"We've got to go, Pernell Whitaker... I'm going to go Roberto Duran... [Then] I've got to say Larry Holmes. [And] Aaron Pryor."

Catch Mayweather's comments below: