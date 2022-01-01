Floyd Mayweather's 5 Greatest Wins

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. As a professional, he stepped into the ring fifty times and never once tasted defeat.

A defensive wizard, Mayweather possessed extraordinary speed and superhuman reflexes. Wielding pinpoint accuracy and the sharpest boxing IQ imaginable, he was able to neutralize his opponents’ greatest attributes while capitalizing on their tiniest mistakes.

Stepping into the ring with some of the sport's greatest legends, Mayweather battled against every style the sweet science had to offer. From brutal bodypunchers and fast southpaws to slick counterpunchers and high-volume brawlers, no fighter was able to solve the elusive and frustrating puzzle that was Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

Winning world titles in five weight classes, retiring with a stellar 50-0 record, and crafting one of the best resumes in boxing history, Floyd Mayweather's legacy in the sport is unquestionable and indisputable.

With so many incredible fights to choose from, this list will try to hone in on five of Floyd Mayweather's greatest wins.

#5. Floyd Mayweather vs. Genaro Hernandez

Before he was 'Money', he was 'Pretty Boy'.

On October 3rd, 1998, 'Pretty Boy' Floyd Mayweather fought for his first world title against Genaro Hernandez.

Genaro Hernandez was undefeated at super featherweight (130lbs) and had only lost once at lightweight (135lbs) in a fight against Oscar De La Hoya.

'Chicanito' was a champion through and through. Having held multiple titles at superfeatherweight, Hernandez had wins over great fighters such as Azumah Nelson, Anatoly Alexandrov, and Raul Perez.

With only 17 professional fights under his belt, was the 21 year old Floyd Mayweather ready to step into the ring with such a seasoned veteran and champion?

The answer turned out to be a resounding yes.

After an awkward first two rounds that saw both men slip and fall, the young Mayweather used his immense speed advantage to take over the fight.

'Pretty Boy' fought aggressively and landed blistering combinations involving uppercuts, hooks to the body and straight rights. Hernandez could do little to stop Mayweather from landing with lethal accuracy. The champion often found himself against the ropes and at the mercy of Mayweather's speed and precision.

'Chicanito' fought valiantly, however, he simply could not contend with his younger opponent's natural ability.

'Pretty Boy' showcased all of his amazing abilities in this bout, not just his spectacular offense. Whenever Hernandez finally got the chance to throw his own punches, Mayweather was able to halt the champion's offense with quick footwork, a tight high guard, sharp counters, and an ultra-slick shoulder roll.

After the eighth round, Hernandez's corner had seen enough and stopped the fight, making Mayweather the new WBC super featherweight champion.

The incredible win over 'Chicanito' was foreshadowing of things to come. The young boxing prodigy from Grand Rapids, Michigan was only just getting started.

Edited by John Cunningham