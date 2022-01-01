Jake Paul lists 4 goals for 2022, trolls Floyd Mayweather and boasts about "carrying the sport" of boxing

Jake Paul has put forth four goals he’s set for himself in the New Year, whilst simultaneously jibing at boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Additionally, ‘The Problem Child’ also suggested that he’s been “carrying the sport of boxing.” Jake Paul tweeted:

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals. Here they are 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather 3. Take selfie with Oprah 4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing”

As reported by Sportico, Jake Paul has earned around $20 million since making his boxing debut in 2020. Furthermore, Forbes recently reported that the YouTube megastar and his boxing promotion (Most Valuable Promotions) plan to continue capitalizing on his crossover appeal in the boxing realm.

Despite recent reports that Paul's rematch with Tyron Woodley garnered just 65k buys on cable and satellite PPV, the consensus is that the digital streaming numbers could be much higher.

As a result, Paul’s latest fight’s overall pay-per-view sales “could be through the roof.”

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Notorious JTB @NotoriousJTB @SMuehlhausenJr And it’s understandable. It was the holiday, there’s PPV overkill, and there was no demand for a Woodley rematch. Let’s not get overly hyped about this. @SMuehlhausenJr And it’s understandable. It was the holiday, there’s PPV overkill, and there was no demand for a Woodley rematch. Let’s not get overly hyped about this. Digital numbers could be through the roof as Showtime did well in streaming on Mayweather-Paul and Paul-Woodley 1. Can only report what I know on one end. Hopefully the streaming numbers did very well. twitter.com/notoriousjtb/s… Digital numbers could be through the roof as Showtime did well in streaming on Mayweather-Paul and Paul-Woodley 1. Can only report what I know on one end. Hopefully the streaming numbers did very well. twitter.com/notoriousjtb/s…

One of the most memorable combat sports feuds of 2021 was that of Mayweather vs. the Paul brothers. ‘Money’ retired from professional boxing in August 2017. That said, he's had a couple of exhibition boxing matches in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Floyd Mayweather’s most recent exhibition boxing match transpired in June 2021 against Logan Paul, Jake Paul’s elder brother. In the build-up to the fight between ‘Money’ and Logan, Jake snatched Mayweather’s hat during a promotional event. This led to the infamous ‘Gotcha Hat’ brawl that garnered worldwide headlines.

Chael Sonnen suggests that most boxers are “jealous” of Jake Paul

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen was all praise for YouTube megastar Jake Paul. Sonnen indicated that ‘The Problem Child’ isn’t hurting the sport of boxing, but is helping it.

The MMA legend suggested that most other boxers are jealous of Jake Paul, adding that they ought to learn the art of fight promotion from ‘The Problem Child.’ Sonnen said:

“Boxers do a terrible job with the self-promotion. They look at Paul and they are jealous instead of looking at Paul and going, ‘Oh my goodness, this is what I need to do. This is what I should be doing.’”

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul is coming off a sixth-round KO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two faced off in a rematch on December 18th, 2021.

MMA legend Anderson Silva and veteran boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are among the frontrunners to face Paul in his next boxing match. The 24-year-old’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

Edited by David Andrew