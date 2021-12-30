Chael Sonnen explains why he believes boxers are jealous of Jake Paul

Jake Paul has quickly shot to fame as a celebrity boxer sporting a 5-0 record. However, Paul's achievements are often undermined as he is yet to face a professional pugilist.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Jake Paul's potential boxing opponent. Sonnen believes that while people want Paul to fight a professional boxer, they don't have a specific name in mind.

According to Sonnen, boxers are jealous of Jake Paul's marketing skills instead of learning from him.

"'He should fight a boxer', that's a quote. That is a quote said by everybody that wants to bury [Jake] Paul. Not one goddamn person has said a name. And the reason is, you don't know them. Boxing has done a terrible job. Boxers do a terrible job with the self-promotion. They look at Paul and they are jealous instead of looking at Paul and going, 'Oh my goodness, this is what I need to do. This is what I should be doing.' Cause we can just keep throwing out the term, 'a boxer', we can say it till we're blue in the face or we can tell the truth. We don't know who they are," said Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Jake Paul's rise below:

Jake Paul could be fighting a professional boxer soon

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight a professional boxer in Tommy Fury, the half brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Paul and Fury were supposed to meet in a highly anticipated grudge match in Tampa, Florida on December 18.

However, two weeks prior to the showdown Tommy Fury withdrew from the fight due to a broken rib and a chest infection. Hoping to avenge his first loss against 'The Problem Child', Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice to fight Jake Paul in a rematch.

This time, Jake Paul left no doubt regarding his boxing skills as he shut the lights on Woodley with a flush overhand right in the sixth round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul is now reportedly eyeing a fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of Hall-of-Famer Julio Cesar Chavez. Chavez Jr. holds a record of 53 wins, 6 losses and 1 draw. In his most recent outing, the 35-year-old outpointed David Zegarra over 10 rounds on December 18.

Edited by David Andrew