What year did Floyd Mayweather take part in Dancing with the Stars?

The world is no stranger to Floyd Mayweather's boxing prowess. The boxing legend has many talents and one of them is surprisingly dancing.

In 2007, Floyd Mayweather competed in the popular reality television show Dancing with the Stars. He teamed up with Karina Smirnoff, a professional ballroom dancer from the Soviet Union.

Sadly, unlike the boxing ring, 'Money' could not conquer the ballroom arena. Mayweather and Smirnoff were eliminated during the fourth week of the show. The pair finished in ninth place on the show. While talking about his experience on the show, the boxing star told the host, Tom Bergeron:

"It was marvelous just being here, just to get to this plateau. For all the fans that supported me, to everybody behind the scenes, I really appreciate it. We had a great time."

In an interview with TMZSports, Mayweather's partner on the show Karina Smirnoff also revealed why they got eliminated early into the show. Smirnoff said:

“No we weren’t that good. We definitely weren’t that good. We thought we were better than we actually were."

During the show, Floyd Mayweather was preparing for a fight with Ricky Hatton which was scheduled for December 8, 2007. In the tenth round of their Las Vegas showdown for the WBC and The Ring welterweight titles, Hatton was stopped by 'Money'.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing 13 years ago today, @FloydMayweather dropped Ricky Hatton twice in the 10th round to win their fight dubbed as "Undefeated" 🔥 13 years ago today, @FloydMayweather dropped Ricky Hatton twice in the 10th round to win their fight dubbed as "Undefeated" 🔥 https://t.co/YE2sV7AurA

Greg La Rosa calls Floyd Mayweather a "big kid and comedian"

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most divisive figures in sports. His fans adore him for his unwavering confidence, brash demeanor, flashy fashion sense, and, of course, his ring dominance. His detractors, on the other hand, dislike him for the same reasons.

Greg La Rosa, a key member of Floyd Mayweather's personal protection team, said there's another side to Mayweather that few people get to see. Away from the cameras, La Rosa stated that spending time with the legendary boxer is simply enjoyable.

"Floyd is like a big kid and comedian!" La Rosa shared. "He really makes his team feel like family and not employees although we work for him. He loves to play dominoes and have fun together as a team. He’s very funny and a jokester. He’s truly a pleasure to be around and he’s very hands on with everyone. He’s never talked down nor yelled at me in the seven plus years I’ve worked for him. He definitely shows respect to his team and he’s great and loyal to me as I am to him. Floyd’s also very encouraging and motivating to those around him. He’s very genuine, extremely loyal and one of my very best friends I can always count on. But, when it’s time for business. It’s game time!"

Love him or hate him, it's clear that Mayweather knows how to take care of those closest to him. It's no surprise that La Rosa and the rest of the TMT (The Money Team) Security Team support their boss through thick and thin.

