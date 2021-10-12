Watch: When Floyd Mayweather won his pro-boxing debut with a thunderous body shot in just the second round

Floyd Mayweather has enjoyed an extremely successful and storied career inside the squared circle. Popularly hailed as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mayweather made his pro-boxing debut at super-featherweight back in 1996.

The then-fledgling pro-boxer clashed with Mexico's Roberto Apodaca. The dying minutes of the first round saw the 19-year-old's left hook find its way to his opponent's liver.

The shot sent the 2-1 record holder sprawling on the mat. Apodaca, in the face of such adversity, managed to survive the count and make it to the next round.

However, Floyd Mayweather found his target and continued to rain shots and combinations on the Mexican. Although the fight was booked as a four-rounder, it did not last that long.

Floyd Mayweather chipped away at Roberto Apodaca's body, flooring him with a vicious body shot in the second round. In his debut, 'Money' managed to make a name for himself, one that only grew exponentially until he hung his gloves up for good.

Floyd Mayweather's last official loss came right before his pro-debut

Floyd Mayweather's move to pro-boxing was preceded by a loss at the hands of Serafim Todorov of Bulgaria. It was a defeat that marked a turning point in arguably the most successful boxing career in the sport's history.

The two were propped up against each other in the semi-finals of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. 'Pretty Boy' fell to a 10-9 loss to the Bulgarian. After Mayweather was forced to settle for bronze, Todorov went on to suffer a loss at the hands of Thailand's Somluck Kamsing.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell 24 Years Ago Today: @FloydMayweather ’s last loss. A controversial decision in the semis of the 1996 Olympics to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov. Mayweather is 50-0 in his pro career, makes nearly $1 billion.Todorov has 7 pro fights, last in Bulgaria living on $435 a month pension. 24 Years Ago Today: @FloydMayweather’s last loss. A controversial decision in the semis of the 1996 Olympics to Bulgarian Serafim Todorov. Mayweather is 50-0 in his pro career, makes nearly $1 billion.Todorov has 7 pro fights, last in Bulgaria living on $435 a month pension. https://t.co/Rv0sILu0Ao

However, their careers have turned out rather differently. Floyd Mayweather, months removed from his loss against Todorov, went on to make his pro-boxing debut and hasn't looked back since.

Having etched his name in boxing folklore, Floyd Mayweather solidified himself as one of the most popular, successful and richest athletes in the world.

