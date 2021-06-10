Has Floyd Mayweather ever lost a fight?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently fought Logan Paul in an exhibition bout that went the distance.

The man known as 'Money' is undefeated in all of his professional fights and retired after improving his record to 50-0 when he beat Conor McGregor.

However, Mayweather didn't have such a stellar career in his amateur boxing days.

He was known as 'Pretty Boy' during that time because his lack of facial scars (due to the defensive techniques instilled by his father and uncle, Roger Mayweather), and he had a record of 84-9 (according to boxrec.com).

The most high profile of these losses was his loss against Serafiv Todorov of Bulgaria.

The fight came at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where Floyd Mayweather was competing in the featherweight division.

After winning a close quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Aragon of Cuba, his fight against Todorov was subject to a lot of controversy.

In the semi-final, Floyd Mayweather lost via a decision. The controversial result was accentuated by the match referee when he accidentally raised the American's hand, thinking he had won.

The US team filed a protest after the fight, but to no avail. Mayweather was awarded an Olympic bronze medal, while Todorov had to settle for the silver medal after losing in the final to Somluck Kamsing of Thailand.

Floyd Mayweather lost another close fight to Augie Sanchez in the Olympic qualification matches.

However, Sanchez couldn't capitalize on his victory and became a trainer after his high-profile loss against Prince Naseem Hamed.

Arnulfo Bravo was the first man to ever beat Mayweather, ending his unbeaten run of 39 fights, but his career fizzled out too.

The most famed fighter to beat Floyd Mayweather was Carlos Navarro, who went on to win several titles in the super featherweight division.

Floyd Mayweather and his fight against Logan Paul

The June 6 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul raked in a lot of pay-per-view buys and earned them both a hefty sum of money. However, the end of the fight saw no result announced.

The Florida State Boxing Commission laid down the rules of the fight and added that no judges would be present.

The fight consisted of eight three-minute rounds, and knockouts were allowed. However, it didn't come to that, and hence it was declared as a non-scored bout.

Floyd Mayweather's next fight is still a mystery, while Paul is yet to say if he'll fight again.

