"MMA fighters deserve to get payed fairly" - Oscar De La Hoya backs Khabib Nurmagomedov's new career as a fight promoter 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is making rapid progress in his new shoes as a fight promoter. Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC is scheduled to make its U.S. debut early next year in Miami, Florida.

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya had some words of encouragement for Nurmagomedov. Speaking with over 20 years of experience as a promoter, De La Hoya claimed that it is not complicated. 'The Golden Boy' also backed Khabib as he wishes for MMA fighters to be paid fairly. De La Hoya recently wrote on Twitter:

"@TeamKhabib I’ve been a promoter in boxing for 20 years and promoted all the best including Mayweather Pacquiao Canelo. It’s not complicated you go and do your thing, MMA fighters deserve to get payed fairly. I’m in your corner."

Oscar De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002 which is based out of Los Angeles, California. The company has promoted some of the biggest fights in the modern era of boxing.

Golden Boy promoted the 'super fight' between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in May, 2007. The company also co-promoted 'the dream match' between Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

Dana White's warning for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion Eagle FC will make its American debut on January 28. The former UFC lightweight champion revealed that he plans on hosting eight events on U.S. soil in 2022. Khabib Nurmagomedov also recently signed former UFC fighter Kevin Lee.

UFC president Dana White had a gentle warning for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who's diving headfast into MMA promoting. According to White, the Dagestani will learn the nuances of promoting the hard way. White said at the post-fight conference at UFC Vegas 45:

"I haven't talked to Khabib about his promotion. He's going to find out what it's like to be on the other side. It's not as fun as it seems. He's going to learn. If he doesn't know, he's going to know. Listen, if he calls me and he wants advice, I'll absolutely give it to him. But yeah, I think he's going to learn the hard way."

Watch Dana White's full appearance at the UFC Vegas 45 press conference below (starts at 9:39):

