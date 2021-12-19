"He's going to learn the hard way" - Dana White warns Khabib Nurmagomedov of the perils of being a promoter, 'The Eagle' responds

As Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC gears up towards their first show in the United States, Dana White has sent a warning regarding the difficulties of fight promotion to the former lightweight champion.

At the post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, White said:

"I haven't talked to Khabib about his promotion. He's going to find out what it's like to be on the other side. It's not as fun as it seems. He's going to learn. If he doesn't know, he's going to know."

White went on to share that he would be happy to offer advice to 'The Eagle', saying:

"Listen, if he calls me and he wants advice, I'll absolutely give it to him. But yeah, I think he's going to learn the hard way."

Watch Dana White's full appearance at the UFC Vegas 45 press conference below (starts at 9:39):

Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses Dana White's comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Dana White, who seemingly warned the former UFC champion about the perils of being a promoter. 'The Eagle' took to Instagram to issue a response to White's comments.

The caption read:

"@danawhite We all learn from you uncle."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's story [Image Credits- @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eagle FC are gearing up towards the promotion's American debut in Miami, Florida early next year. The fight card, which is set to take place in January, will mark the first time Eagle FC has held an event anywhere outside Russia.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports Eagle FC makes its US debut on January 28 in Miami. Eagle FC makes its US debut on January 28 in Miami.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has asserted that he has grand plans for the promotion, such as introducing new weight classes like 165 lbs and 175 lbs, and signing more international talent. Former UFC star Kevin Lee recently signed with the promotion.

Speaking at an Eagle FC press conference, Nurmagomedov said:

“I just want to change a couple of things. One of the main things, I want Eagle FC to become a global promotion. That’s why we opened here in Miami. This promotion not only from Russia, we’re going to make events, we’re still going to make events around the world but the main home is going to be here in Miami."

Watch the full press conference below:

