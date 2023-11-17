While Shakur Stevenson succeeded in claiming the vacant WBC lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Edwin De Los Santos at the T-Mobile Arena, the fight was nothing but forgettable.

The duo danced around the ring for twelve painstakingly uneventful rounds, inviting unending boos from the crowd.

While Stevenson's impressive defense and head movement kept him out of any real danger from De Los Santos, the fighter was gun-shy for the entirety of the bout, barely taking any offensive initiative.

Despite his title win, the dull showing against Edwin De Los Santos will surely throw a wrench in Stevenson's plans to soon square up against divisional superstars like Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, and it looks like the fighter realizes this.

During a media interaction after the fight, the 26-year-old apologized to his boxing idols for putting on a lackluster performance at the T-Mobile Arena:

"I appreciate Floyd [Mayweather], I apologize to him, I apologize to Andre Ward, and I apologize to Terence Crawford. They're all my idols... and they came out to see a great performance, but I put on a bad one."

Catch Shakur Stevenson's comments below (0:41):

With his win over De Los Santos, Shakur Stevenson has extended his undefeated record to 21-0. In the past, he has held multiple world titles at both featherweight and super featherweight.

Regardless of his abysmal showing at Las Vegas, he seems to be on a collision course with Devin Haney, given he is the WBO's No. 1 contender at lightweight, a belt currently possessed by 'The Dream.'

Shakur Stevenson refrains from making callouts after his WBC title win

Shakur Stevenson became a three-division boxing champion with his win over Edwin De Los Santos. Despite the monumental achievement, the 26-year-old was not in high spirits after the fight.

The fight was uneventful, with Stevenson failing to land a two-digit punch count in any of the rounds, while De Los Santos registered just 40 punches in the entire fight.

As such, Stevenson spent most of his post-fight interview criticizing his performance rather than celebrating his win. When asked about whom he wants to fight next, the newly minted three-division world champion refrained from making any callouts but said:

"Let me take a step back and assess myself. I can't give you no names right now, I felt bad of this performance. I've got to go back to the drawing board and work on a lot of things and come back."

Catch Shakur Stevenson's comments below (2:02):