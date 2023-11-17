"I didn't feel good" - Shakur Stevenson's honest reaction after lackluster fight with meager 65-40 punches landed

Shakur Stevenson defeated Edwin De Los Santos by a unanimous decision to secure his third world championship on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stevenson approached the initial moments without haste, showing no eagerness to make a statement. Both fighters exercised caution in the early rounds, and the American comfortably relied on his movement and counter-punching to navigate the uneventful start.

In a bout marked by a scarcity of action, 'Sugar' emerged as the more active participant over the 12 rounds, strategically utilizing his extended jab and impressive defensive skills to control the distance. The contest lacked intensity, evident in the meager 33-power punches landed by both fighters combined. Stevenson's opponent, in particular, landed only 40 punches throughout the fight.

Ultimately, the judges rendered their scores, with a verdict of 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112 all in favor of Stevenson.

During the post-fight interview, Shakur Stevenson reviewed his performance and acknowledged the challenges he faced in the ring:

"I really don't care about it. I had a bad performance tonight, that's all was really focused on. I wasn't feeling too good. I'll live with it, it's Ok. I came in, got the victory and that's all I wanted to do."

Check out his comments below:

While the match might not have been the type to garner Shakur Stevenson widespread fan support, it did secure him a clear victory, maintaining his undefeated record. With this triumph, 'Sugar' now holds titles across the featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight divisions, marking only his second bout in the 135-pound category.

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos fail to impress fans in an underwhelming bout

Fans were decidedly unimpressed with the lackluster showing from both fighters. Shakur Stevenson drew criticism for his minimal use of the jab. Edwin De Los Santos' lack of aggression disappointed the audience, prompting some to leave the arena mid-fight.

One fan wrote:

"This kid will never be a PPV star 🤦‍♂️.. he’s extremely talented.. but had the fighting style of an amateur.. no explosiveness just a point fighter.."

Another wrote:

"If you want to know why HBO & Showtime got out of boxing, replay this fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

"worst fight i've ever seen in my life. boxing can't get out of it's own way"

Devin Haney reacted:

"Should’ve offered this Bum 10% I was being too generous!"

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia remarked:

"Everyone talking about Edwin not landing but unless I’m blind but I don’t see shakur landing or throwing anything just stalling."

