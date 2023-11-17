"Tank not gonna like this" - Fans react to Floyd Mayweather and 2 other undefeated P4P champs posing with Shakur Stevenson backstage before fight

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin de los Santos locked horns for the vacant WBC lightweight world title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 16.

Moments before the fight commenced, Stevenson was joined by three boxing icons, Floyd Mayweather, Terence Crawford, and Andre Ward, in his dressing room. The quartet, boasting an undefeated combined record of 142 victories in their professional boxing careers, shared a significant moment before 'Sugar' stepped into the ring.

Crawford shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it:

"Four generations of #1 P4P all I one picture!!! 🔥🔥🔥 @shakurstevenson @andresogward @floydmayweather"

Check out the photo below:

Afterward, Shakur Stevenson made his way to the ring alongside Terence Crawford and Andre Ward.

The presence of boxing legends alongside Shakur Stevenson elicited diverse reactions from fans, who quickly expressed their thoughts on this significant occurrence.

"LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

"This gotta be the hardest pic of 2023!!!! NOT A LOSS IN SITE!!!!"

"Not 1 loss in this pic! Black Excellence & Legendary. This pic will go down as one of the most powerful pics in history! Salute to every one of you Brothers! We honor, celebrate and appreciate the greatness of all 4 of you!!!"

"Tank not gonna like this."

"Damn this is crazy 🔥🔥🔥"

"The amount of Boxing IQ in this photo is over 9000…"

"This is dope af!! Love this man!!!🔥"

"This is a POWERFUL pic #P4P"

"3 Icons and legends and hopefully shakur’s next 🔥🔥"

Shakur Stevenson secured the WBO featherweight title with a victory over Joet Gonzalez in 2019, and in 2021, he claimed the WBO super featherweight belt by defeating Jamel Herring. Now, Stevenson is vying for the third WBC title, a move prompted by Devin Haney's shift in weight class to face Regis Prograis for super lightweight gold.

Meanwhile, Edwin de los Santos rebounded from a split decision loss to William Foster III in January 2022 with three consecutive victories. This bout marks de los Santos' inaugural title fight, stepping up to the challenge after filling in for Frank Martin.