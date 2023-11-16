"I don’t have a date, but I know that’s next” - Terence Crawford confirms his next fight amid IBF title stripping 

Terence Crawford was crowned the undisputed welterweight champion after his stunning KO victory over Errol Spence Jr. earlier this year.

'Bud' added the WBC, WBA, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles to his WBO title. But just several months after his win over Spence Jr., Crawford was stripped of his IBF title.

Following his win over Spence Jr., the sanctioning body ordered Crawford to face Jaron Ennis, despite 'Truth' having activated the rematch clause in his contract.

Terence Crawford is legally contracted to fight Errol Spence Jr. next and thus was stripped of his IBF title after not agreeing to terms to face Ennis. 'Boots' has now been awarded the interim title.

According to Boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, Crawford confirmed that he will face Spence Jr. next, saying this:

"We signed to do a rematch and that's what it is. I don't have a date, but I know that's [sic.] next… It shows the championship mentality that he has - he lost a gruelling fight and he feels it just wasn't his night and he wants to prove to the world that he can defeat me in a rematch. I take my hat off to him, it was always respect."

What weight will Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2 take place at?

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. clashed in the squared circle earlier this year to determine the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four belt era.

The fight was a highly-anticipated affair, with both Crawford and Spence Jr. entering the bout with undefeated records. Having dominated the division for many years, many felt that either pugilist could walk away victorious on the night, but what followed was anything but a competitive fight.

'Bud' dominated the fight from the outset, and knocked his opponent down three times en route to a ninth-round TKO. The clash took place at 147 pounds, and during the post-fight press conference, Spence Jr. confirmed that he would be moving up to 154 pounds for his next bout.

But Terence Crawford's training partner, Steven Nelson, has shed light on the terms of the rematch clause between 'Bud' and 'Truth'. According to Michael Benson, he said this:

"Terence Crawford’s training partner Steven Nelson has suggested that Crawford is insisting the Errol Spence rematch happens at welterweight (147lbs) or not at all - contract allows first fight loser to activate rematch clause, but winner gets to decide second fight weight."

