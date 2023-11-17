When Shakur Stevenson shocked 'Young Lyric' with a surprise in-ring proprosal after becoming unified world champion

Shakur Stevenson is undeniably one of the most exciting young boxers to look out for today. The undefeated pugilist has a professional record of 20-0, with 10 of those wins coming via knockout.

One of his most memorable outings in the squared circle was his fight against Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas in April 2022. Stevenson defeated the Mexican boxer via unanimous decision to become a world unified champion. However, 'Sugar' wasn't done there.

Soon after getting his hand raised, Shakur Stevenson surprised his long-time partner, Michelle Ragston, by going down on one knee and asking her to marry him with a crowded arena cheering him on. Taking the mic, he said:

"Hey Lyric, I love you, and will you marry me?"

Ragston gave him the answer he wanted, and the couple embraced in the middle of the ring with the 26-year-old still holding his titles.

Watch the full video below:

The couple has been dating for several years and welcomed a daughter in December 2021. Ragston is a popular musical artist and model. She's known by her moniker 'Young Lyric' and boasts an immense fanbase on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Tevin Farmer on potentially fighting Shakur Stevenson in the future

Former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer recently weighed in on potentially facing Shakur Stevenson in the boxing ring someday. Farmer heaped praise on Stevenson's skills as a boxer and opined that a fight between them would be akin to a "chess match."

As mentioned, Stevenson is among the fastest-rising stars in the boxing world today, and the undefeated pugilist has impressed many with his technique and power. 'Sugar' will go up against Edwin De Los Santos on November 16 in Las Vegas for the vacant WBC lightweight championship.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, Tevin Farmer spoke about Shakur Stevenson and how a fight between them would go down. He said:

" Shakur’s a helluva fighter. The motherf***er can box really good, IQ on 100... I think me and Shakur would have a helluva fight, to be honest. Me and Shakur would be a f***ing chess match." [h/t boxingscene.com]

Farmer is coming off a sixth-round knockout win over Oscar Barajas this past September and is on a two-fight win streak. After winning the IBF super featherweight title against Billy Dib in August 2018, he defended it four times before losing it to Joseph Diaz in January 2020.