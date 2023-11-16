Who is Shakur Stevenson's partner? Everything about boxer's fiancee Michelle Ragston a.k.a. 'Young Lyric'

Shakur Stevenson's partner is a recording artist by the name of Young Lyric.

'Sugar' is currently scheduled to return to the ring opposite Edwin De Los Santos later today. The bout will be Stevenson's second up at lightweight, debuting with a knockout win over Shuichiro Yoshino in April.

That was another major victory for the former featherweight champion, as he fought in his home state of New Jersey. All in all, it's been a good last year and a half for Stevenson. In 2022, he became the unified super featherweight champion with a decision win over Oscar Valdez.

Shakur Stevenson famously decided to propose to Young Lyric that night following his win. The two have been dating for a few years now, with most of their relationship being in the spotlight.

Young Lyric, real name Michelle Ragston, is a popular recording artist and model. Currently holding over 2 million followers on Instagram, she also helped run the BET Awards earlier this year.

While Lyric and Shakur Stevenson haven't married, the two are likely to be that sooner rather than later. It's clear that they mean a lot to each other, as they welcomed their first child in December 2021.

Is Shakur Stevenson's girlfriend the same one from his infamous Joet Gonzalez fight?

No, Shakur Stevenson's girlfriend isn't the same from his infamous rivalry with Joet Gonzalez.

'Sugar' has had his love life in the spotlight more than a normal boxer. The reason is that while he's now dating a world-famous recording artist, this isn't the first time he's had his partner in the spotlight. In October 2019, Stevenson's girlfriend, Jajaira, was heavily involved in the buildup to one of his fights.

That month, the future champion faced Joet Gonzalez, who was the brother of his girlfriend. Leading up to the bout, the boxer, as well as his father, publically disapproved of Stevenson's relationship. That led to a heated feud ahead of the bout.

Ultimately, Stevenson notched a dominant unanimous decision that night. Post-fight, he called for the family to repair itself, and to get over their relationship.

However, it seemed that the boxer's relationship with Jajaira Gonzalez wasn't for long, as he's now engaged to Young Lyric.