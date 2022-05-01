Watch: Shakur Stevenson proposes to his girlfriend after beating Oscar Valdez and becoming Unified Champion

Shakur Stevenson recently proposed to his girlfriend, Michelle Ragston, aka Young Lyric. After putting on a dominant performance against Oscar Valdez to become the Unified Super-Featherweight Champion of the world, he went down on one knee and popped the question. The entire crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena cheered as Stevenson did so.

Watch the video below:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🗣️'We can line up the Devin Haney fight in the future!'



Shakur Stevenson reacts to his unanimous decision victory over Oscar Valdez. 🗣️'We can line up the Devin Haney fight in the future!'Shakur Stevenson reacts to his unanimous decision victory over Oscar Valdez. https://t.co/aYxjfVdORi

Michelle Ragston said yes and broke down in tears as she hugged her fiancé. This marke another win for Stevenson after a historic night in the ring. Any doubts over whether the Newark native can live up to the hype have been silenced. The 24-year-old put on a dominant performance against one of the best fighters in the division. Stevenson scored the first knockdown in the fight and did not slow down.

Stevenson dished out punishment continually for the rest of the fight as Valdez hung in, trying his best to defend. To the Mexican's credit, he showed great heart and refused to go down or quit the fight. He had his moments but could barely even win one round.

The 24-year-old Stevenson won the fight via unanimous decision to be crowned the Super-Featherweight Champion of the world.

Oscar Valdez talks about what's next for him after his loss to Shakur Stevenson

Oscar Valdez showed great heart in his fight against Shakur Stevenson. Despite getting knocked down halfway into the fight, he was able to hold on till the end. During his interview after the fight, he spoke about what's next for him after the first loss of his career:

"Continue learning, continue learning, stay with my family, I gotta go back to my family and talk about this. Go to my trainer Eddy Reynoso and see what we have to do to improve. I don't think it's the end, I did my best tonight, it wasn't enough and I'm just gonna continue training till I become a world champion again."

Watch the interview below:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



🗣️"I don't think it's the end. I will continue to train to become world champion again"



Oscar Valdez reacts to his defeat to Shakur Stevenson. 🗣️"He was the better fighter tonight!"🗣️"I don't think it's the end. I will continue to train to become world champion again"Oscar Valdez reacts to his defeat to Shakur Stevenson. 🗣️"He was the better fighter tonight!" 🗣️"I don't think it's the end. I will continue to train to become world champion again" 🏆Oscar Valdez reacts to his defeat to Shakur Stevenson. https://t.co/DBGJkiUj1i

His trainer Eddy Reynoso also spoke about how Stevenson was not able to really hurt him badly. However, Valdez was unable to land the right punches anytime he closed the distance. The Mexican also spoke about how he does not think he got knocked down and disagreed with the call of the referee.

