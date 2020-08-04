Dominance MMA Founder Ali Abdelaziz says Aung La N Sang is one of the world’s best

ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang is one of the most talented mixed martial artists in the world. But you don’t have to tell Ali Abdelaziz twice.

The Dominance MMA Founder runs the number one sports agency for mixed martial arts athletes in the United States, and has some of the most prolific names signed under his banner including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman, and Justin Gaethje.

You know he definitely has an eye for talent. That much is certain.

Abdelaziz was all praises for Aung La last week, when he made headlines, revealing he would be bringing a handful of his Dominance MMA athletes to ONE Championship.

“I think the talent at ONE Championship can compete with other talent globally. They can compete with any other promotion,” said Abdelaziz.

“I think Asian fighters today are very different. They travel abroad, they train wrestling, they train Karate, they train Jiu-Jitsu, they train kickboxing. And I think they are very well-rounded fighters.”

The Florida-based Aung La is arguably the biggest name in Asian mixed martial arts. Besides holding two ONE World Titles, Aung La enjoys massive fame in his home country of Myanmar, similar to the kind of fame legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao enjoys in his native Philippines.

Whenever Aung La steps foot on Myanmar soil, he is instantly swarmed by a throng of fans waiting to greet him at the airport. He’s a sports icon with a rockstar following. That kind of talent and celebrity is a rare gem in mixed martial arts, according to Abdelaziz.

“You watch someone like Aung La N Sang (ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion), he’s an unbelievable fighter. He trains in Florida. He has unbelievable skills and trains with Kamaru Usman, who’s one of my clients. He told me how great (Aung La) is. I believe he’s one of the best middleweights in the world today,” said Abdelaziz.

“I think Aung La is very underrated. I think he can be a champion in any promotion.”

Advertisement

ONE Championship has an elite roster of well-known names in the martial arts industry, including American regulars Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez, and Karate world champion “Super” Sage Northcutt.

But the organization also boasts of homegrown heroes such as Singapore’s Angela Lee, the Philippines’ Eduard Folayang, and Vietnamese-Australian Martin Nguyen.

Abdelaziz believes that aside from Aung La, martial arts talent in ONE Championship can rival any promotion in the world, and that it’s only a matter of time before they are recognized for what they can do in the ring.

“There’s just so much talent in ONE Championship that hasn’t been discovered yet. I think you’re going to see a lot of these fighters become more popular when they get to the American stage. But Asia is global and it’s huge also,” said Abdelaziz.

“There are no easy fights in ONE Championship. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. The competition is so close and so high, it’s actually very unbelievable.”