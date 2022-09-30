"I don't get to necessarily be myself"- Dominick Cruz explains why he can't use his "hidden talent" on any platform

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has revealed a hidden talent.

In a recent edition of MMA Pros Pick, 'The Dominator' was asked about his secret talent that his fans didn't know about. In response, the fighter mentioned that he had an excellent sense of humor, which not many people were aware of.

The former bantamweight champ revealed how he had to measure his words as he worked for big corporations like ESPN and Monster Energy. This deterred him from "being himself"

Speaking about his hidden talent, the 37-year-old fighter said:

"Iam actually very funny if you get to know me on a personal level...I don't get to necessarily be myself. I work for ESPN, which is Disney and we've seen what they did you know. We've seen what can happen to people if you speak out of turn. Your whole life will get flipped upside down. You have to speak like you work for Disney at all times on every platform."

"I need to be speaking always under those terms which are big businesses, big corporations that have a lot to gain and lot to lose. And so with that kind of responsibility that's who I get to be. I don't get to be the Dominick that you hang out with in my kitchen...I am much different in real life."

You can check out Dominick Cruz's reveal of his hidden talent in the latest edition of the MMA Pros Pick below:

Dominick Cruz opens up on why he is attracted towards female fighters

In another episode of MMA Pros Pick, former Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz explained why feels attracted to female fighters.

According to 'The Dominator', female MMA fighters are quite tough and strong. That is what attracts him towards them:

"There's a lot of beautiful women in this sport, to be honest, and what's attractive about the women in mixed martial arts for me is, their durability and toughness in a different way... The ones that I'm really attracted to, they can kind of put pain and life circumstances to the side and grind through it anyway... For that, I find the women in mixed martial arts very attractive. "

Further in the video, Cruz named Megan Anderson as his choice for the most attractive MMA fighter:

"To re-up on what Casey Kenney said, what's wrong with Megan [Anderson], Megan's beautiful. I think she's tall, you know, a little guy like me, my genetics could use some ramp up."-Dominick Cruz added."

Check out Dominick Cruz talk about women competing in mixed martial arts in the video below:

