"I agree with you Champ" - Dominick Cruz responds positively to Petr Yan's suggestion that he should fight Jose Aldo next

Following Dominick Cruz's impressive decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 last year, Petr Yan played matchmaker, saying that 'The Dominator' should face Jose Aldo in his next outing.

Two months on from the one-time bantamweight champion's suggestion, Cruz has warmed up to the idea of a matchup with 'The King of Rio'. Hoping to advance through the rankings, the 36-year-old seemingly confirmed his interest in a fight with the Brazilian.

Petr Yan's original tweet was liked by almost 10,000 people. That means it is not just him who would enjoy seeing the two MMA legends compete against one another.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make

The two iconic martial artists were both titleholders, and were considered some of the best in the sport during their prime. Former 135 lb UFC and WEC champion Cruz has now shared his opinion on his possible meeting with Aldo.

With Aldo and Cruz ranked #3 and #7 in the weight class, a win for either could see them contending for a title before their careers are over.

The bantamweight division is wide open, and could look different by this time next year. Sean O'Malley's surge up the division, an upcoming grudge match between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, and the rise of many elite-level contenders could mean this is the worst time for the aging pair to win a UFC championship.

Will we see Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo compete in the UFC in the future?

The two aging bantamweights could be on a collision course as they prepare themselves for one last attempt at a title shot.

Jose Aldo is currently on a three-fight winning run, having halted many prospects in his quest for gold. His domination of Rob Font was a standout performance that saw the 35-year-old continue to pose a threat to the entire division.

While Dominick Cruz is on a good run of form with back-to-back decision wins, fighting backwards may not be in Aldo's best interest. A future meeting with TJ Dillashaw looks more likely for the BJJ black belt as both fighters have expressed their interest in the past.

Edited by Bhargav