Dominick Cruz surpasses T.J. Dillashaw for most bantamweight wins in UFC and WEC combined history

Dominick Cruz has been hailed by many as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. The 36-year-old went on to prove the same on December 11 when, with his victory at UFC 269, he surpassed TJ Dillashaw to become the fighter with the most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight history.

Cruz has a combined total of 14 wins in the UFC and WEC, one more than his former opponent Dillashaw.

In his second UFC appearance in 2021, Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision at UFC 269.

The fight was not all smooth sailing for 'The Dominator' as he was knocked down in the opening round of the fight. Nevertheless, Cruz recovered well and went on to win the next two rounds to get his hand raised in the end.

Henry Cejudo believes Dominick Cruz has a good chance against Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo believes the fighter with the best chance of 'beating up' the current interim bantamweight champion is his former foe Dominick Cruz.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, 'The Messenger' said that Cruz's wrestling skills could prove to be a crucial factor if 'The Dominator' ever came across the Russian in the octagon.

According to Cejudo:

“I think Dominick Cruz has the best chance to beat up Petr Yan. You know why? Because of his distance game and the fact that he wrestles. None of these guys wrestle. None of these guys have really forced Petr Yan to actually wrestle and the way Dominick Cruz mixes it, I’m not saying he could beat Petr Yan but I’m saying he has the best chance of beating Petr 'the ugly potato' Yan, if that makes any sense. That’s actually a damn compliment to Dominick 'the booze' Cruz.”

Watch Henry Cejudo give his take on Dominick Cruz and other UFC fighters, right here:

If Cruz keeps putting on performances similar to the one at UFC 269, we might soon see him share the octagon with 'No Mercy'.

