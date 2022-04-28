Dominick Cruz talks ideal opponent for octagon return - "Let me be the first person he faces... I got no beef with him"

Dominick Cruz recently discussed his potential opponent for a UFC return and stated that he wants a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

'The Dominator' explained that he is getting callouts from fighters ranked lower than him as they look to move up the rankings. Similarly, he is calling for a top-five opponent as he also wants to climb the ladder of the 135lbs division. He called out the likes of Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling.

Speaking to The Schmo, the former champion said:

"People who are calling me out underneath the division, who's calling them out and why aren't they listening to the people calling them out? Well, cause they want to move up. Same thing I wanna do. I want to move up. Give me somebody in the top five, give me an Aldo, give me a Petr Yan, give me Aljamain Sterling."

The 36-year-old proceeded to demand a rematch against Henry Cejudo. The duo clashed at UFC 249, with Cejudo claiming a stoppage win. 'Triple-C' retired after that fight.

However, Cejudo has been teasing a return to the octagon for a while now. Cruz said that he doesn't have any beef with the former two-division champion but wants a rematch:

"You know what, give me the rematch with Cejudo when he gets his s**t together. I don't care, like let me be the first person he faces untill he gets right back in the division. I got no beef with him."

Watch Dominick Cruz talk to The Schmo:

Dominick Cruz is currently riding a two-fight winning streak

Cruz has won back-to-back fights since his loss to Cejudo at UFC 249. 'The Dominator' took on Casey Kenney at UFC 259 and earned a decision. He stretched his winning streak with a decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

Cruz has always wanted to take on the elites of the division. Given his stature as a fighter, fans can expect the San Diego-born to face an opponent of the highest caliber next.

While a match-up against Aljamain Sterling would probably not be next for Cruz, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan are two great options for him. A rematch against Henry Cejudo would also be something fans would tune in to watch, especially considering the controversial stoppage in their first fight.

