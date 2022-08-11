"Set the water line for this division" - Dominick Cruz weighs in on the impact of his rivalry with Urijah Faber on UFC's bantamweight division

Dominick Cruz is largely to thank for building the bantamweight division within the UFC to what it is today, alongside fighters like Urijah Faber. The rivalry between Cruz and Faber is legendary, and it is common knowledge that Cruz was the number one target of Faber's gym, Team Alpha Male.

'The Dominator' has fought Faber on three separate occasions, all for world titles. The first was for the WEC featherweight strap, and the other two fights were for the UFC bantamweight title. Cruz sits at 2-1 against Faber and he has acknowledged that the rivalry between the two is what helped shape the 135lb weight class.

He spoke to the media during UFC San Diego media day and said the following:

"When me and him [Faber] had our rivalry it really helped set the water line for this division. For 145 as well, Aldo, you know Faber was a big part of that. Without his rivalry and that team, Team Alpha Male, and me fighting so many of their teammates. It made me a lot stronger, a lot better. I'm grateful for that rivalry."

Dominick Cruz says he has no problem with Chito Vera

A few months ago, news emerged that there may be some beef between bantamweight contenders Dominick Cruz and Chito Vera.

Vera claimed that Cruz had dodged a fight with him on multiple occasions due to the former champion only wanting to fight people ranked above him. Well, now Vera is currently ranked at No.5, while Cruz is sat at No.8. With that said, the fight has been arranged for UFC San Diego this Saturday.

'The Dominator' recently appeared on The MMA Hour and was asked by Ariel Helwani about the potential bad blood he shares with 'Chito'. In response, Cruz insisted that there was no such feeling, at least not from his side.

"I've got no problem with him, I have respect for him and I love what he's done. I've seen him at the bottom of the division and rise to the top, how can you not respect that?"

Cruz will hope a win over Marlon Vera will take him one step closer to the title, and he feels that facing Vera is a great way to reacquaint himself with the batamweight's top five.

