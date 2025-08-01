Dominick Reyes gets brutally honest about Jon Jones fight, claims 'Bones' "had nothing" for him

Dominick Reyes recently reflected on his fight against Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020 and reiterated his belief that he should have won the contest. Reyes also claimed that Jones couldn't push him to his limits and broke down why he thought he should've gotten his hand raised in the end.Reyes went up against Jones at UFC 247 in a light heavyweight title fight. While Jones won the fight via a controversial unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds, many believe that Reyes outpointed 'Bones' and was robbed of a victory by the judges. Over the years, Reyes firmly maintained that he won the fight and has called out the judges for seemingly handing the victory to Jones.In a recent appearence on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Reyes was asked what rounds of that fight he believed he won. He replied:&quot;First three easily. He had nothing for me. He might have landed two punches in all three rounds... He took me down in the fourth and fifth [rounds], but I got up in 1.5 seconds. Now that counts as nothing. He took me down, wasted energy, I got up, and then elbowed him.&quot;When Dana White shared his thoughts on Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes fightDana White was among those who thought that Dominick Reyes beat Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020. The UFC CEO revealed that he had Reyes winning three rounds and losing one going into the last screen.At the post-fight press conference, White shared his two cents on the fight and said:&quot;The scoring was all over the map. Joe Solo, the former matchmaker here, had it a draw. Kevin Iole hit me up, he had Jones 3-2 going into the last round. I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 going into the last round. My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in and 'How can this happen, dad? Reyes won that fight,' and the list goes on and on of people that are reaching out to me.&quot;He continued:&quot;So, it's not like there's this landslide of people saying there was a robbery or whatever. People have it all over the place. But the reality is, who gives a sh*t? We're not judges. None of us are judges, the judges call the fight and that's that.&quot;Catch Dana White's comments below (13:35):