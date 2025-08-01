  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dominick Reyes gets brutally honest about Jon Jones fight, claims 'Bones' "had nothing" for him

Dominick Reyes gets brutally honest about Jon Jones fight, claims 'Bones' "had nothing" for him

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:45 GMT
Dominick Reyes (left) talks Jon Jones (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dominick Reyes (left) talks Jon Jones (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dominick Reyes recently reflected on his fight against Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020 and reiterated his belief that he should have won the contest. Reyes also claimed that Jones couldn't push him to his limits and broke down why he thought he should've gotten his hand raised in the end.

Ad

Reyes went up against Jones at UFC 247 in a light heavyweight title fight. While Jones won the fight via a controversial unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds, many believe that Reyes outpointed 'Bones' and was robbed of a victory by the judges. Over the years, Reyes firmly maintained that he won the fight and has called out the judges for seemingly handing the victory to Jones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent appearence on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Reyes was asked what rounds of that fight he believed he won. He replied:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"First three easily. He had nothing for me. He might have landed two punches in all three rounds... He took me down in the fourth and fifth [rounds], but I got up in 1.5 seconds. Now that counts as nothing. He took me down, wasted energy, I got up, and then elbowed him."
Ad
Ad

When Dana White shared his thoughts on Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes fight

Dana White was among those who thought that Dominick Reyes beat Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020. The UFC CEO revealed that he had Reyes winning three rounds and losing one going into the last screen.

At the post-fight press conference, White shared his two cents on the fight and said:

Ad
"The scoring was all over the map. Joe Solo, the former matchmaker here, had it a draw. Kevin Iole hit me up, he had Jones 3-2 going into the last round. I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 going into the last round. My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in and 'How can this happen, dad? Reyes won that fight,' and the list goes on and on of people that are reaching out to me."
Ad

He continued:

"So, it's not like there's this landslide of people saying there was a robbery or whatever. People have it all over the place. But the reality is, who gives a sh*t? We're not judges. None of us are judges, the judges call the fight and that's that."

Catch Dana White's comments below (13:35):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications