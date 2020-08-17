Dominick Reyes makes major announcement regarding his next fight

Dominick Reyes last fought at UFC 247 in the main event, where many felt that he defeated Jon Jones in their Light Heavyweight title fight. Unfortunately for Dominick Reyes, the judges didn't see it that way, awarding the decision to Jones instead.

In that time, Jan Blachowicz established himself as the next 205-lb contender in line after an emphatic win over Corey Anderson. While Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had a dispute with the UFC over payment, President Dana White stated that Jon Jones will defend the Light Heavyweight title before the year is over.

To add to it, White said that Jon Jones "must" defend the title against Dominick Reyes if he is to fight again. Dominick Reyes posted on Instagram stating that he officially signed the contract for his next fight, while not specifying who his opponent will be:

Will it be Jon Jones or Jan Blachowicz for Dominick Reyes?

It's going to be interesting to see who Dominick Reyes is put up against. If it were up to Dana White and the UFC, a Jon Jones rematch would likely be targeted. However, given Jones' uncertain status and desire to jump to Heavyweight, it seems as though Jan Blachowicz for the Interim title is a realistic possibility.

Thiago Santos might end up making his return soon as well, but we doubt that he'll enter the title picture right away. Interestingly, Santos is another fighter who many felt defeated Jon Jones by decision - only for the judge to give it to the Champion.

The Light Heavyweight division isn't considered to be the most stacked in the UFC, but it has an array of top-level competitors. Will Jon Jones eventually return to defending his title, or will he end up making a jump to the Heavyweight division as he's wanted to for years?