"Don’t break a leg this time" - Fans react as Conor McGregor makes bold prediction about UFC return

Fans recently reacted to Conor McGregor's bold prediction for his UFC return.

McGregor has been out of action since his July 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier. After suffering a nasty leg injury in that fight, 'The Notorious' was expected to recover and return in 2023. However, despite expectations of a fight against Michael Chandler last year, the matchup did not materialize.

As McGregor's return became one of the hotly discussed topics in the MMA community, the Irishman announced on New Year's Eve that he would be returning in June to face Chandler. Surprisingly, he claimed that his bout will be in the middleweight division.

While the fight is yet to be officially announced by the UFC, McGregor recently took to X to offer a rather bold prediction for his upcoming bout. Claiming that he is returning to secure his 20th professional KO, the former two-division champion said:

"Coming back for my 20th KO in professional MMA competition"

McGregor's prediction has sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some are backing his prediction, others believe he does not stand a chance after returning from such an injury and lengthy layoff. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Hate to say it but haven't seen anyone come back looking stellar for 3 rounds after an injury like that. Has to be an early KO."

"Looking forward to seeing that"

"Don't break a leg this time"

Michael Chandler claims he does not care about the weight class for Conor McGregor fight

As mentioned earlier, Conor McGregor announced that his return fight against Michael Chandler would be at middleweight. Considering that both fighters fight at lightweight naturally, many were shocked at the possibility that they could potentially move up two weight classes.

Speaking about it during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler speculated that McGregor was trying to establish his dominance over him by making such demands. Further claiming that he does not care about the weight class for a fight against 'The Notorious', he said:

"I don't care whether he wants to fight at 185, 170, or 205 [pounds], whatever it might be... I think he always wants to establish dominance to make people think I am less than him. Fighting at 185 pounds makes him look bigger and sound bigger, he's always tried to pump himself up."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments about Conor McGregor below (7:10):