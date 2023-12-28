"Don't buy into it"- Paige VanZant's plans of returning to fighting falls flat with fans

Paige VanZant is contemplating a potential comeback in combat sports, but the timeline of her return remains uncertain.

VanZant stands out as one of the most popular female figures in the MMA world. The former UFC strawweight fighter transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020 after leaving the MMA promotion. However, she encountered setbacks in both of her outings.

'12 Gauge' has been away from competition for over two years. Although initially set to make a comeback in August 2022, her BKFC bout was canceled just days before the event.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant expressed her intention to make a comeback to BKFC, but the 29-year-old American also mentioned that she is uncertain about the timeline:

"It’s definitely bare-knuckle, and I don’t know if it’s down the road in six months, I don’t know if it’s down the road a year. I really just haven’t decided yet."

VanZant's aspirations to return to fighting failed to strike a chord with fans, who responded with an array of reactions.

One wrote:

"She doesn’t care about fighting anymore. She makes her living from the simps that pay for her OnlyF*ns 😂"

Another wrote:

"Don't buy into it. She isn't fighting again. Makes too much money outside of it and she was never any good"

"Nobody gives a shizzle, OF's her game, only time she should wear gloves is when her hands are cold."

"No one cares anymore. She cares more about her OnlyF*ns and good for her, she's making bank. Stick to that"

VanZant entered the realm of adult modeling on the content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns, a choice that attracted significant attention and amassed a sizable following.

Paige VanZant opens up about fight cancellation and its impact on her mental health

As previously mentioned, Paige VanZant's last BKFC bout against Charisa Sigala was canceled mere days before the scheduled event.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant shared that the aftermath of that cancellation took a toll on her mental health:

"For me to get the call that the fight got pulled — a fight I was so ready for, and I was so excited about. I cut all the weight early, because I knew I would be traveling, I would be flying all the way to London. My dad was already in London waiting for me. It was depressing."