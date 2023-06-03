Former UFC standout Paige VanZant has made headlines by revealing the release date of an intriguing collaboration with ex-WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose.

Both combat sports fighters have undergone a significant shift in their career paths, directing their attention toward the sale of exclusive adult content. VanZant joined the platform OnlyF*ns in September of the previous year, while Rose offers her content through F*nTime.

Despite operating on different platforms, the two have come together for a collaborative venture, pooling their unique talents and captivating personas to create upcoming content.

'12 Gauge' excitedly took to her social media platforms to reveal the official release date for her upcoming content, which is set to be Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm EST.

Check out the official announcement below:

Amidst the announcement of the date for her upcoming X-rated content, Paige VanZant enthusiastically expressed her excitement and shared her positive experience collaborating with Mandy Rose:

"My mind is blown over this content with me and Mandy. It is absolutely insane... This is the hottest content I have ever put out."

Is Paige VanZant still signed with AEW?

Paige VanZant's absence from the wrestling scene has raised questions about her status with AEW. An update on her situation has recently emerged, shedding light on her current standing. VanZant joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2022, captivating audiences during an angle with Tay Melo.

Notably, she participated in a thrilling mixed match alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, facing off against Tay, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2022. The performance was met with acclaim, as VanZant's team emerged victorious.

However, since that memorable match, '12 Gauge' has been notably absent from AEW programming. A recent report from Fightful Select explored the situation, highlighting that the former WWE veteran Gangrel expressed uncertainty about VanZant's whereabouts in the pro-wrestling scene. Despite this, the report clarified that VanZant is still under contract with Tony Khan's roster. However, at present, there appear to be no concrete creative plans in place for her.

