"Don’t call my phone, Dana" - Aljamain Sterling claims he'll go on a 'very long vacation' after demolishing Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. 'Funk Master' recently revealed that he plans to take a long vacation after defending his belt for the fourth consecutive time.

Speaking to The Schmo, the No.6-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC stated:

"When's the last time he knocked anybody out? Are any of those guys even in the UFC anymore? We are going to find out. That's the beauty about this sport. I can say what I want to say, he can say what he wants to say, but eventually we're going to get locked in there on August 19. So we'll figure it out August 19, and we'll see who's who."

Sterling continued:

"I'll be 'four-time Funk' and after that, don't call my phone Dana, don't call my phone Hunter. I'm on vacation for a very long time... Sean's a tough dude, I'm not looking past him by any means. With that being said, I finish him in one."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on Sean O'Malley below (starting at the 1:30 mark):

Sterling has defended the bantamweight title a record three times, most recently defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. O'Malley will get his first title opportunity in his first bout since defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Aljamain Sterling's UFC 292 bout against Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his belt against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in August. Alexander Volkanovski shared his prediction for the upcoming bantamweight title bout while speaking to David Adesanya, stating:

"It's a tricky one. I believe that O'Malley's striking is obviously a lot better. Don't get me wrong, Aljamain's striking is not too bad. He's still good, he's tricky, and he's got to weave pressure especially when you're going to have that wrestling threat, that backpack threat. That's definitely going to play a factor."

The featherweight champion added:

"I think Sean O'Malley definitely has a confidence to stay composed and be sharp on the feet and not hesitate too much because of it, but I mean, if I had to lean towards someone, five rounds, probably Aljo, but I definitely could see Sean O'Malley catching him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley below (starting at the 27:44 mark):

Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 next month. If he and Sterling are both successful in their defenses, a clash between the two could be on the horizon. The bantamweight champion has shared his desire to move to featherweight after UFC 292.

