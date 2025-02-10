"Don't care if Ilia Topuria defended the title one time" - Joe Rogan wants 'El Matador' to move up, builds "greatest card" ever feat. Alex Pereira

Joe Rogan recently expressed his desire to witness the year's biggest card, featuring Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira. Rogan claimed that even though Topuria has only defended his title once, he should step up to lightweight and compete in a pay-per-view (PPV) event that includes Pereira.

UFC 312 took place this past weekend in Sydney, Australia. Rogan reacted to the PPV event by posting a Fight Companion episode on YouTube, which featured Matt Serra, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen as guests.

They addressed upcoming potential UFC matchups, with Rogan stating his wish to see Topuria compete against Islam Makhachev at 155 pounds. He said:

''We don't know what's going to happen at lightweight now. I hope as crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to 155...Ilia goes up to 155, I don't care if he [Topuria] defended the title one time or didn't who cares.''

When Schaub suggested a potential July card that included the possible Topuria vs. Makhachev and Dricus du Plessis vs. Pereira matchups, Rogan voiced his delight by saying:

''Oh, that's the greatest card of all time.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:36:24):

In the main event of UFC 312, du Plessis dominated Sean Strickland and secured a unanimous decision victory. During the octagon interview following his win, the reigning champion hinted at a possible fight with Pereira at 205 pounds.

Meanwhile, Topuria has already indicated his goal to become a double champion and has repeatedly targeted Makhachev. He also wished to face former champion Charles Oliveira before fighting Dagestani for the 155-pound belt.

The Spaniard made a name for himself after knocking out two of the greatest featherweights, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, in a devastating fashion at UFC 298 and UFC 308 respectively.

Joe Rogan claims he didn't invite Kamala Harris to podcast because he wanted to see Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Before the presidential elections last year, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was in talks to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to make her case strong against Donald Trump. However, that didn't materialize and Joe Rogan ultimately endorsed Trump.

In an episode of his podcast earlier this month, Rogan claimed that he ignored speaking to Harris due to the title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308. He said:

''They wanted to do it that Saturday, the day after Trump, and I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 am.' The reason why, is that I had a podcast already scheduled that was a live UFC podcast... I'm an MMA commentator, this is part of my job. I said I'll do it, but it has to be at 8:30 in the morning because I have to be done by the time the fight starts... That was Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Expand Tweet

