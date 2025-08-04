"Don’t disrespect my GOAT" - Fans react as UFC legend puts social media stars in place for "clip farming" during sparring session 

Demetrious Johnson was working with amateur street fighters when things quickly crossed a line. The clip circulating online shows ‘Winged C’ taunting Johnson mid-session with phrases like “good boy” while egging on his Twitch audience.Johnson kept his composure until the final seconds when he sent a high kick straight to his opponent’s face. The sparring room turned quiet after that.Johnson has been retired from professional MMA since late 2024. He’s spent the past few months coaching raw, unpolished talent from the underground scene.That includes ‘Winged C’ and ‘Death Sentence,’ two personalities from the Streetbeefs circuit known more for theatrics than fundamentals. Johnson also gave 'Death Sentence' a piece of his mind and spoke passionately about his love for the sport.Check out the video below:Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:&quot;Don’t disrespect my GOAT.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He literally pulled the one kick that landed. This generation is degenerately weak.&quot;&quot;Has 'Mighty Mouse' not realized these fools are literally reta*ded.&quot;&quot;Bro, how do I tell you? You put yourself in this predicament. Never [do] what doesn't align with your interest. I get things happen, but you're an MMA fighter lol. Like if you wanted by force, you could avoid this entirely.&quot;&quot;I've been in there with pros, they only hit you as hard as you hit them. Clowning them was never even in consideration, because they are playing with you for fun.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Demetrious Johnson dropping an influencer on stream. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]When Demetrious Johnson backed Arman Tsarukyan over Paddy Pimblett for Ilia Topuria fightDemetrious Johnson made it clear he sees Arman Tsarukyan as the rightful challenger to Ilia Topuria’s lightweight throne. Speaking after UFC 317, Johnson pushed back on the idea of Paddy Pimblett leapfrogging the number one contender.Tsarukyan had beaten Charles Oliveira and even made weight as the official backup for the title fight at UFC 317. However, the UFC hasn’t confirmed him as next in line. Johnson said the move toward Pimblett felt like a business decision. Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, Johnson said:“It needs to be him, Arman Tsarukya. This is why I say [UFC] it’s a reality TV show. It’s like, obviously Arman Tsarukyan is the number one contender. He’s ranked number one... Ilia is going to be a guy that fights who fights three or four more times and retires.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below: