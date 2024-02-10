"Don't forget that" - Sean Strickland responds after being called "embarrassing" by Jake Paul following Sneako beatdown

After engaging in another violent sparring session with an internet personality, Sean Strickland may finally get the 'big money' boxing fight he desired.

In a sparring video released on Feb. 9, Strickland claimed another victim, battering the defenseless streamer known as 'Sneako.' Several fans responded to the violent nature of the video, including Jake Paul.

Paul called Strickland an 'embarrassment' for his actions while offering the former UFC champion a live-streamed sparring session for $1 million should 'Tarzan' best him.

Unsurprisingly, Strickland quickly shot back a response, teasing Paul for losing to Tommy Fury, whom he called a 'part-time boxer.'

Strickland followed up his quote tweet response with another post accepting Paul's challenge. Paul proposed that Strickland get a tattoo of his media company, Betr, should 'The Problem Child' get the better of Strickland in the sparring match.

While put together rather quickly, it remains unclear if the two combat sports stars will follow through in the agreed-upon sparring session with the given stakes on the line.

Sean Strickland claims he would transition to boxing for a 'big money fight'

Just one week before his UFC 297 title defense against Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland teased a move over to boxing in response to previous suggestions.

Strickland, who notoriously uses a boxing-heavy stance and fighting style in the cage, has considered a fight in the ring numerous times due to his preference to train in the sweet science even as an MMA fighter. In a Jan. 15 post, Strickland claimed he would 'maybe' consider the move for 'big money.'

Since the post, however, Strickland has lost the UFC middleweight belt to Du Plessis. While a boxing fight could still be in the future due to his stardom, Strickland is unlikely to pursue a career change until after his MMA journey is over.

Though a sparring session with Jake Paul streamed to social media is far from an official boxing match, it would certainly fit the bill of a big-money opportunity for Sean Strickland should Paul stick to his promise of a $1 million reward.