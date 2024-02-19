"Don’t hate the player, hate the game" - Fans react to Ian Garry's wife sharing clip of pair praying before UFC 298 fight

MMA fans have been reacting to a video of Ian Garry and his wife praying ahead of his UFC 298 bout against Geoff Neal.

'The Future' has been under fire from fans and a host of MMA fighters in recent months due to his relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee. They often note that Anna-Lee is 14 years older than Garry, has previously authored a book about women seeking rich men in sport and that her ex-boyfriend is the welterweight's nutritionist.

Whilst both Garry and Anna-Lee have tried to play down the trolling surrounding their marriage. Recently, Anna-Lee shared a video of herself and Garry backstage at UFC 298 praying together before he made his walk to the octagon.

A fan who shared the video labeled it a "P.R disaster." They wrote:

"Layla uploaded Ian Garry crying to her insta… every single thing they post is a P.R disaster. Her conniving smile checking to see if the camera is still rolling💀"

Another fan added:

"Don’t hate the player, hate the game. People are learning that the rewards of public attention seeking outweigh the benefits of humility and privacy. Good hearted people literally get funneled into this bullsh*t simply out of their desire to conform and be liked."

One fan wrote:

"She’s horrible woman her… he needs to get rid of her… she like a black widow"

Another user replied:

"Harder and harder to like him as the days go by."

X user @VLBingBong added:

"The other guy must be the nutritionist"

One fan even stated that they'd respect Garry more if he left his wife:

"If ian could reject this woman, i would give all my respect for him"

Ian Garry reacts to win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298

Ian Garry gave his instant reaction to his split-decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

'The Future' was given the nod 30-27, 29-28, 30-27 on the scorecards and he began shushing the crowd as their boos rained down upon hearing the result.

Garry then gave his thoughts on the fight and their reaction whilst speaking to Rogan. He said:

"Let them talk Joe, we're here. [Addressing the crowd's boos]. Hey, I'm winning, undefeated, living the life. Keep talking, keep talking. You're all here watching me."

Regarding Neal, Garry said:

"Here's the thing, Neal hits hard and you've gotta give respect to that guy. He's a warrior and one of the best in the division for a reason."

Catch Ian Garry's comments here (0:50):