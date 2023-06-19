"Don’t let Ari Emanuel see this" - Unexpected parallel between Israel Adesanya and Kanye West sets MMA Twitter abuzz

Israel Adesanya is one of the most polarizing UFC fighters in the world of MMA. Similarly, Kanye West is one of the most polarizing music artists across the globe. On the surface, there are superficial similarities between the two men, ranging from their impenetrable self-belief to their eclectic fashion sense.

And it is the Nigerian-New Zealander's unique fashion sense that has drawn comparisons to Kanye West. 'The Last Stylebender' took to Twitter with a screenshot from fellow New Zealander and MMA fighter Shane Young's instagram story. The screenshot featured an edited collage of Israel Adesanya and Kanye West.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion is wearing shin pads, UFC gloves and a black hoodie that unintentionally made him look similar to Kanye West's all-black outfit that led to countless memes being shared across social media. Young's collage of the pair was a meme poking fun at their similar appearance.

This caused Israel Adesanya to jokingly post the screenshot on his Twitter account, drawing a wave of humorous fan reactions. Those reactions are as follows:

vinny @GoodJobVinny @stylebender Don’t let ari Emmanuel see this big dawg @stylebender Don’t let ari Emmanuel see this big dawg

Detlo33 @detlo33 @stylebender Bro come on ... don't do that 🤣🤣🤣 killing me rn @stylebender Bro come on ... don't do that 🤣🤣🤣 killing me rn https://t.co/dXcDkjpjpp

dillon george @dgtechllc @stylebender One makes poetry in a recording studio the other makes poetry in a fight arena. Seriously…when a fighter gets to the elite levels of their craft…it’s something special. @stylebender One makes poetry in a recording studio the other makes poetry in a fight arena. Seriously…when a fighter gets to the elite levels of their craft…it’s something special.

Inevitable @g_ideon__ don't do drip but still stays classy🥷 @stylebender My mandon't do drip but still stays classy🥷 @stylebender My man💪 don't do drip but still stays classy🥷🔥

While Israel Adesanya has been busy on social media entertaining fans with memes and posts, he is yet to be scheduled for a title defense since recapturing his divisional crown in a rematch against longtime rival Alex Pereira. However, 'The Last Stylebender' has expressed interest in facing a high-ranked middleweight.

Dricus du Plessis' past comments about African champions in the UFC have drawn the Nigerian-New Zealander's ire. While the South African is currently scheduled to face Robert Whittaker, 'The Last Stylebender' hopes for a du Plessis victory to set up a grudge match between the pair.

What did Israel Adesanya say about Alex Pereira?

Despite having lost three of the four encounters between them, Israel Adesanya believes that there is no point to facing Alex Pereira in another fight after he exacted his revenge against 'Poatan' at UFC 287.

However, the New Zealander did leave the door open for a potential rematch.

MetaFight @MetaFightOff If Alex Pereira wins the LHW belt, Israel Adesanya will move up a weight class to face him a 5th time! If Alex Pereira wins the LHW belt, Israel Adesanya will move up a weight class to face him a 5th time! 😳 https://t.co/tQoEDVWjMi

Pereira is a former two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing, having captured titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. He is currently scheduled to make his MMA light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champion Jan Błachowicz in a potential title eliminator.

If Pereira manages to defeat Błachowicz and eventually capture the UFC light heavyweight title, Adesanya claims he will move up in weight to face again for a second title.

