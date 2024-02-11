“Don’t let me slow you down” - Jon Jones motivates Tom Aspinall “to get after it” instead of waiting around for his comeback

Jon Jones is urging Tom Aspinall to prove his worth as the best heavyweight in the world.

After months of back-and-forth, since Aspinall claimed the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295, Jones' latest message to the rising star in an interview with Submission Radio appeared to desire more work in 2024.

Jones said:

"If you truly believe you're one of the best in the world, then get after it. Go out there and compete. The real fans will count your victories as championships. Don't let me slow you down. Go out there, kick butt and make money."

Expand Tweet

In the same interview, Jones claimed the UFC offered him the main event of UFC 300. Jones told the show hosts that he was offered the fight on nine week's notice but did not think he would be ready in time.

Expand Tweet

As Jones prepares for his first title defense, the heavyweight champion continues to recover from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in October 2023.

Jones would also tell Submission Radio that he only has 'a few events left' and desires to give the remaining fights of his career his full effort in preparation.

Fans react to video of Jon Jones tackling rugby player amid injury recovery

As Jon Jones prepares to return from injury to defend his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic, fans were shocked to see 'Bones' in a video performing a tackle on a rugby player in Australia.

Reacting to the video, many fans initially appeared to believe Jones was back to full strength due to appearing to have no pain in the motion.

Expand Tweet

Some fans questioned the authority of Jones' pectoral and elbow injuries, though a majority of those viewing the video believed his injury recovery was on track.

Regardless of his injury status, Jones does not have a fight booked as of Feb. 10 but is widely assumed to face Miocic next in a future pay-per-view main event.