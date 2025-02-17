"Don't look to my prey"- Dangerous middleweight contender makes bold request to Alex Pereira about Dricus du Plessis  

A surging UFC middleweight contender recently requested Alex Pereira to keep Dricus du Plessis away from his list of targets. The middleweight who presented this plea is one of Pereira's compatriots in the UFC.

Pereira will make his return to the octagon on March 8 in the main event of UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev for his fourth title defense fight. However, a large chunk of fans have expressed wishes to witness Pereira take on opponents from different weight classes after three successful title defenses in 2024.

Pereira mentioned that he has no hesitations in moving up to heavyweight during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 307. However, the current middleweight champ, Du Plessis, also expressed wishes to fight Pereira recently due to the Brazilian's "legend" status in the sport.

However, 'Poatan's' middleweight compatriot, Caio Borralho, recently urged him not to accept a fight against the current middleweight champ. Borralho currently boasts an undefeated UFC record with victories in all seven of his main roster fights to date. Hence, 'The Natural' views Du Plessis as his future "prey".

Borralho appeared in a recent episode of the Submission Radio podcast where he said:

"I was just about to say, please Alex [Pereira], don’t look to my prey. This [Du Plessis] is my prey. You take a look at your division and do your stuff. You’re one of the GOATs, one of the best ever [in MMA]."

Check out Borralho's plea for Pereira below (7:30):

Daniel Cormier revealed how Alex Pereira views Dricus du Plessis's challenge

Dricus du Plessis expressed his wish to take Alex Pereira for the first time during his UFC 312 octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. Du Plessis refrained from calling out Pereira on the mic during his interview. But his in-octagon antics clarified that he wanted to challenge Pereira with his light heavyweight gold on the line.

In one of his recent YouTube videos, Cormier mentioned that he questioned Pereira about 'Stillknocks's' unsaid callout shortly after interviewing the middleweight champ. He also revealed what 'Poatan' had to say about the same:

"This man [Du Plessis] is just too small [to fight me at light heavyweight]."

Check out Daniel Cormier's revelation below (03:52):

