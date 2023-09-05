"Don’t make life easy for Daniel Cormier" - UFC world reacts to Laura Sanko making PPV debut as color commentator at UFC 293

Laura Sanko has seemingly confirmed that she's set to make her UFC pay-per-view (PPV) debut as a color commentator. Needless to say, the MMA community has been set abuzz by this development.

Having briefly competed in the sport of MMA, Laura Sanko transitioned to broadcast duties in Invicta FC in 2014. In 2016, the Chicago-born former MMA fighter debuted as a backstage reporter in the UFC and eventually moved to the role of a UFC analyst.

In 2021, Laura Sanko earned the distinction of being the first female commentator at a UFC event in the organization's modern era i.e. in the Zuffa/Endeavor era. Sanko notably worked as a color commentator at Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) UFC events.

Additionally, Laura Sanko debuted as a color commentator at a UFC main roster event, namely UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak, on February 4, 2023. In a tweet, Sanko has now suggested that she's set to become the first woman in the UFC's modern era to work as a commentator at a UFC PPV event.

Sanko indicated that she, UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier, and UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik would serve as the three-person commentary team at the UFC 293 PPV in Australia on September 9, 2023 (September 10 AEST). The 40-year-old wrote:

"I’m honored to join the commentary team for UFC 293 alongside @Jon_Anik and @dc_mma. Dream come true. Before I was an mma analyst or competitor, I was a fan just like most of you reading this. Almost 20 years later, I’m here and excited to be a small part of connecting our incredible fanbase to the fighting art of these amazing athletes. See you in Sydney! 🇦🇺 #UFC293"

Many fans chimed in to support Sanko, with one Twitter user jestingly asking her to continue her banter with MMA legend Daniel Cormier. The fan tweeted:

"Congrats Laura. Don't make life easy for @dc_mma"

Others congratulated Sanko for pioneering the cause of women in the sports media realm. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also expressed his respect for Sanko's accomplishment. Some fans insinuated that Sanko's debut as a PPV commentator was a long time coming.

Check out a few screenshots of the reactions to Sanko's tweet below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Sanko's tweet

A closer look at the star-studded UFC 293 fight card ahead of Laura Sanko's PPV commentary debut

The UFC 293 event in Sydney, Australia, is scheduled to be headlined by MMA megastar Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' is booked to defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland at the event. As for the UFC 293 co-headlining matchup, Australian heavyweight fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa will clash against veteran Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

The UFC 293 main card features notable names such as Manel Kape, Justin Tafa, and Tyson Pedro. The preliminary card promises to feature rising stars such as Carlos Ulberg and Nasrat Haqparast. Moreover, Israel Adesanya's longtime friend and teammate Mike Mathetha, aka 'Blood Diamond' will also compete at UFC 293.

