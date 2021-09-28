Watch: Daniel Cormier sings the national anthem after losing a challenge to Laura Sanko at UFC 266 weigh-in show

Daniel Cormier sang the US national anthem after losing a challenge to fellow UFC analyst Laura Sanko during the UFC 266 weigh-in show.

Check out the video below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma On the weigh in show I lost a challenge and had to spin the wheel of misfortune and @laura_sanko asked me to sing the National anthem! Everyone put your hand over your heart and listen to me belt it out!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 @ufc @felderpaul @dinthomas @danhellie On the weigh in show I lost a challenge and had to spin the wheel of misfortune and @laura_sanko asked me to sing the National anthem! Everyone put your hand over your heart and listen to me belt it out!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@ufc @felderpaul @dinthomas @danhellie https://t.co/fSw8hIfj6j

DC, Sanko, Paul Felder, Din Thomas and others on the UFC 266 weigh-in show set hosted multiple fighters over about two-and-a-half hours. During a segment of the show that featured reigning UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, the hosts tried the shuffle dance.

They appointed Shevchenko, who's a trained dancer, as the judge. Following this, Paul Felder, Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier and Din Thomas put forth their best attempts at performing the shuffle dance. They then asked Shevchenko to rate their performances and reveal who she thought were the best and worst.

Shevchenko asserted that Sanko was the winner of the shuffle dance challenge. 'Bullet' praised everyone and refrained from saying whose performance was the worst. Regardless, Laura Sanko and others jestingly noted that Daniel Cormier's performance was the worst.

Cormier was punished and made to spin 'The Wheel of Misfortune,' which is a part of a lighthearted game segment on the show. Shevchenko spun the wheel for Cormier, and once it came to a stop, it was revealed that DC would have to sing.

Laura Sanko asked Daniel Cormier to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the US national anthem. Cormier obliged and the others joined in. DC was even handed a mobile phone, presumably to view the anthem's lyrics.

While Cormier initially joked around and insinuated he'd need others to help him sing, the MMA legend went on to complete the song in impressive fashion.

You can watch the full UFC 266 weigh-in show below:

(Note: The dance segment starts around the 58:40 mark, followed by DC singing the national anthem.)

UFC 266 featured several exciting matchups

The UFC 266 fight card featured several thrilling fights. The most-anticipated event of the night was the octagon return of Nick Diaz.

UFC 266 delivered on expectations. Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz put on a phone booth war while Valentina Shevchenko defended her belt in dominant fashion.

The event ended with what many believe is one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title in a five-round war against Brian Ortega in the headlining fight at UFC 266.

