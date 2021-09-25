Watch: Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko shake a leg at the UFC 266 weigh-in show

Paul Felder, Daniel Cormier, Laura Sanko and Din Thomas hilariously tried their hand at the viral "shuffle dance" during the UFC 266 weigh-in show. The task was a part of a game called "The Wheel of Misfortune."

Flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, who is set to defend her title against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, was brought on board to pick the winner of the challenge. The Kyrgyzstani champion is well known for performing her celebratory Lezginka dance after her victories.

Shevchenko crowned Laura Sanko the winner of the contest. She refused to pick the worst of the four in order to avoid offending any of the participants.

"Let's make it fair. Laura. She is the winner," said Valentina Shevchenko.

Watch the UFC 266 weigh-in show below:

UFC 266 is set to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year

The UFC 266 card is packed with exciting matchups. in the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his belt against No.2-ranked contender Brian 'T-City' Ortega. The pair coached rival teams on The Ultimate Fighter Season 29.

The co-main event for UFC 266 will see women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against Lauren Murphy. Murphy has lined up an impressive five-fight winning streak and is presently ranked No.3 in the division. It will be interesting to see how she fares against Shevchenko, who has been invincible at 125 pounds.

The UFC 266 fight card will also see a blockbuster rematch between veteran fighters Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The buzz surrounding Diaz's return after a five-year hiatus has sent the MMA world into a frenzy.

Headliner Brian Ortega even went on to say in an interview with The Schmo that the Diaz vs. Lawler fight is "the real main event."

"The fans will agree with me, but [Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler] is kinda, like, the real main event almost, you know...and anytime either Nick or Nate show up, you know damn well the energy is just lit."

Catch The Schmo's interview with Brian Ortega below:

It goes without saying that while Diaz and Lawler are familiar foes. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the two gladiators meet at UFC 266.

Edited by Harvey Leonard