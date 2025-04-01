"Don’t play with us on April Fools", "Jones vs. Aspinall" - Fans abuzz as UFC announces Dana White will be going live on IG "with some important news"

The official UFC X handle recently announced that head honcho Dana White will be going live on Instagram later on Tuesday (April 1). This quickly generated significant buzz within the UFC community, with many fight fans sharing their reactions.

The UFC executives, particularly CEO White, often prefer to keep major fight announcements under wraps. With this strategy, he builds an atmosphere full of anticipation in the UFC community.

Consequently, the UFC X handle didn't disclose the potential topics that White will discuss during his Instagram session.

Check out UFC's post below:

Several fans quickly shared their reactions to the announcement of White's upcoming live session. Given the current rumored matchups in the UFC, one user cautioned the UFC to deliver significant news and not prank fans on April Fools' Day.

"Don’t play with us on April Fools. Not cool. Better be legit!"

Meanwhile, another user urged for the announcement of the highly anticipated heavyweight title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

"Jones vs Aspinall please"

Others commented:

"Merab vs O'Malley we already know Dana ."

"I need to see a @BlessedMMA fight sometime in the near future"

"Can we trust it tho 🤣"

Check out more fans' reactions below:

Fans' reactions to UFC announcing Dana White's IG live session. [Screenshots Courtesy: @ufc on X]

Dana White revealed the potential timeline for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has long sought a clash against Jon Jones. However, Jones has consistently dismissed the idea of this fight, indicating he would only consider it for a substantial payday.

Notably, UFC CEO Dana White has always been always about this potential matchup. During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, White even revealed the potential targeted timeline for the title unification clash between Jones and Aspinall.

He said:

"Well, I think that, listen, Jon Jones definitely wants to fight just when and where is what we’re working on now. I’m very confident that fight happens [in the summer]."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

