  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Don’t play with us on April Fools", "Jones vs. Aspinall" - Fans abuzz as UFC announces Dana White will be going live on IG "with some important news"

"Don’t play with us on April Fools", "Jones vs. Aspinall" - Fans abuzz as UFC announces Dana White will be going live on IG "with some important news"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 01, 2025 14:53 GMT
Dana White teases to drop major news on Instagram live soon. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White teases to drop major news on Instagram live soon. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

The official UFC X handle recently announced that head honcho Dana White will be going live on Instagram later on Tuesday (April 1). This quickly generated significant buzz within the UFC community, with many fight fans sharing their reactions.

Ad

The UFC executives, particularly CEO White, often prefer to keep major fight announcements under wraps. With this strategy, he builds an atmosphere full of anticipation in the UFC community.

Consequently, the UFC X handle didn't disclose the potential topics that White will discuss during his Instagram session.

Check out UFC's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans quickly shared their reactions to the announcement of White's upcoming live session. Given the current rumored matchups in the UFC, one user cautioned the UFC to deliver significant news and not prank fans on April Fools' Day.

"Don’t play with us on April Fools. Not cool. Better be legit!"
Ad

Meanwhile, another user urged for the announcement of the highly anticipated heavyweight title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

"Jones vs Aspinall please"
Ad

Others commented:

"Merab vs O'Malley we already know Dana ."
"I need to see a @BlessedMMA fight sometime in the near future"
"Can we trust it tho 🤣"

Check out more fans' reactions below:

Fans&#039; reactions to UFC announcing Dana White&#039;s IG live session. [Screenshots Courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reactions to UFC announcing Dana White's IG live session. [Screenshots Courtesy: @ufc on X]

Dana White revealed the potential timeline for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has long sought a clash against Jon Jones. However, Jones has consistently dismissed the idea of this fight, indicating he would only consider it for a substantial payday.

Ad

Notably, UFC CEO Dana White has always been always about this potential matchup. During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, White even revealed the potential targeted timeline for the title unification clash between Jones and Aspinall.

He said:

"Well, I think that, listen, Jon Jones definitely wants to fight just when and where is what we’re working on now. I’m very confident that fight happens [in the summer]."
Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी