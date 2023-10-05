Ricky Hatton has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' recently inked the contract for their historic fight. In December, the two champions will clash to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' accomplished that feat well over 20 years ago.

Now, in December, fans will get to see history made. Well, that's if Francis Ngannou doesn't score one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Later this month, Fury is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to face the former UFC champion as a massive favorite.

Nonetheless, Ricky Hatton weighed in on the recent announcement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking to MightyTips, 'The Hitman' stated that he was happy to see other big fights, such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. happen this year.

He also stated that hardcore fans don't need to point the finger at YouTube boxing and that they've had enough problems making their own fights. Speaking to MightyTips, Hatton stated:

"We’ve been waiting for so long for AJ-Tyson, Tyson-Usyk, and for Crawford-Spence. Now we’ve had Crawford vs Spence and now Fury vs Usyk has been made and there’s a trade fight in Wood and Warrington. This is good for boxing – don’t point the fingers at YouTube boxing, boxing has got to pull its finger out... This is positive for the sport. I don’t see why both arts can’t exist."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Who is expected to win?

Tyson Fury has opened up as the favorite against Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gpysy King' is obviously set to return to the ring later this month against Francis Ngannou. He will need to get through that bout before he can face 'The Cat'. Although, Fury is a massive betting favorite for now.

Furthermore, Tyson Fury has also opened up as a favorite over Oleksandr Usyk. According to the opening line from FanDuel, the British boxer is a slight -235 favorite. Meanwhile, Usyk returns as a +180 underdog for fans who are hoping for an upset.

Furthermore, former champions such as Riddick Bowe have already picked 'The Gypsy King' to win in December. Although, if there's a fighter who could upset the odds, it would be Usyk. Few doubted that he would be able to get through Anthony Joshua with the ease that he did, and he defeated 'AJ' not once, but twice.