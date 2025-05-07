“Don’t quit” - British legend Liam Harrison recalls what was going through his mind in his fairytale comeback against Muangthai

There has never been a crazier comeback in ONE Championship than the one Liam Harrison produced against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Ad

Harrison overcame insurmountable odds when he got dropped twice in the first round to score a fairy tale technical knockout win over Muangthai at ONE 156 in April 2022 in Singapore.

In an interview with Mulligan Brothers, Harrison detailed the mental fortitude he had to channel to escape from the near-inescapable jaws of defeat.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Harrison recalled:

"In 2022, I had a fight in ONE Championship, and I won Fight of the Year, and I won a 100k bonus for it because in the first round I got knocked down with a head kick. We're only about a minute into the fight, I got up, he ran in, and he knocked me straight back down with a punch. Three knockdowns in this fight, you're finished."

Ad

He added:

"I got up again and he ran in to finish me, I knocked him down, he got up, I knocked him down again, he got up and I knocked him down again. So we had five knockdowns in 90 seconds. And that's what I always say about that fight: don't quit. I think it's that I got hit that hard in the second round, if I had stayed down, I don't think anyone would've batted an eyelid."

Ad

That insane comeback further intensified Harrison's legacy in the sport, especially in the manner of his victory.

Harrison was dropped twice in the opening round and was in no shape to mount a comeback.

'Hitman', though, did the impossible and dropped Muangthai thrice in 40 seconds to secure the mythical comeback knockout win.

Liam Harrison details how he maintains his insane form despite heading into his 40s

There's no doubt that Liam Harrison is one of the hardest-working fighters on the planet, but the 39-year-old admitted that there are times when he will deliberately tone it down in the gym.

Ad

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Harrison revealed to his fans that he's taken a more conscious approach to rest and recovery.

Harrison wrote:

"You got to listen to your body. I do a lot of movements for my hips and shoulders. I have to hit the sauna and ice baths much regularly now and lots of stretching too!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.