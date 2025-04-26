"It was a crazy one" - Liam Harrison reveals his favorite knockout of legendary career

British combat sports legend Liam Harrison has accumulated an incredibly stacked knockout finish during his professional career.

But in a recent Reddit exchange, a fan asked him about his favorite knockout, and he said that his win over Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022 at ONE 156 was his most memorable one, as he wrote:

"Muangthai one for sure. It was a crazy one."

That specific match of 'Hitman' and 'Elbow Zombie' was definitely one for the books because the former made a gigantic comeback against the latter, as he went down twice in the opening round.

With his back against the wall and knowing that a third knockdown would result in a TKO loss, Harrison turned the tables and scored three straight knockdowns against Muangthai to get the stoppage win in the opening round of their bantamweight Muay Thai battle.

This incredible victory has improved Harrison's ONE Championship record to 2-2 and has helped him become the number one contender in the division. Four months later, he challenged Nong-O for the 26-pound golden belt.

Liam Harrison says that he won't hang up the gloves after upcoming fight with Soe Lin Oo

Contrary to the belief of some fans that his upcoming fight with Soe Lin Oo on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver card inside the Ball Arena in Colorado, it will be his last professional fight, the Bad Company representative has shut down these speculations during a recent Reddit AMA Session with fans.

Harrison was asked if this was the last time that he's going to be seen inside the ring, he quickly responded with a resounding no, as he wrote:

"I'm not going anywhere after this fight! I plan on winning this fight in explosive fashion and will see what are the options. I will always be involved in my seminars and coaching."

