“I'm not going anywhere” - Liam Harrison says he plans to continue legendary career after return fight vs Soe Lin Oo

British Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom has made a complete u-turn on his early retirement plans.

Ad

The 39-year-old Bad Company representative recently went on Reddit to host an AMA session using ONE Championship's official account, and he answered fan inquiries.

Ad

Trending

User Tehahmazinblade asked:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Met you during a seminar in Malta, was an amazing experience that I'll never forget. Now that you're at the sunset of your career, where do you see yourself going after this fight? Are you going to pivot to coaching, or are you stepping away from the sport?"

Harrison, who had announced his retirement following a September loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang last year, says he now plans on continuing his legendary career.

Ad

'Hitman' wrote:

"I'm not going anywhere after this fight! I plan on winning this fight in explosive fashion and will see what are the options. I will always be involved in my seminars and coaching."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Liam Harrison back in action.

Liam Harrison open to crazy fight ideas in twilight of career: "I’ve got a few little carrots dangled in front of me"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is excited for the latter part of his legendary career, which could be filled with interesting novelty fights.

Ad

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Harrison teased being offered some pretty crazy fights down the road.

'Hitman' said:

"No comment. I’ve got a few little carrots dangled in front of me. We’ll see. It’ll be fun to do some stuff like that. It’ll scratch the itch to compete when I do retire. But like I said, one fight at a time, and we’ll see where we’re at just after this next fight."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.