“He will be around on top for a long time” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane’s reign of terror is only just beginning

British Muay Thai veteran and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison cannot fathom just how far Nabil Anane can get in his young career.

The six-foot-four-inch tall Algerian-Thai phenom is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, and is on an absolute tear in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Anane has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including guys like Muangthai, Kulabdam, Nico 'King of the North' Carrillo, and none other than 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Anane is also the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Naturally, Harrison has been impressed like the rest of us.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Harrison talked about just how scary Anane's superior size and power truly is.

'Hitman' said:

"Fair play to him, he seems like a real nice, down-to-earth kid and like you said, he will be around on top of that weight for a long time. I spoke to Pete, our nutritionist, because me and him, we both work with him. Pete said, 'yeah, he only walked around 70-71 kilos.' I’m like, Jesus Christ, that’s terrifying!"

Liam Harrison returns to action against Burmese legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver

The United Kingdom's 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is ready to come out of retirement to have one more go in the ONE Championship ring.

The British icon is set to face Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location. Additionally, tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

